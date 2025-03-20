Brian May hints new Queen music ‘could happen’

Brian May has hinted new Queen music might be on the way. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Brian May and Roger Taylor last released new music as Queen with Paul Rogers in 2008.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brian May has suggested he and Roger Taylor may release new Queen music in the near future.

Speaking with MOJO, the ‘We Will Rock You’ hitmaker said: “I think it could happen,” when asked if he imagined the pair would ever release new tracks.

“Both Roger and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios,” the guitarist – who has recovered from a minor stroke he suffered in 2024 – admitted.

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

“I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now,” he continued, but then warned: “It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”

Reflecting on how Queen used to write their songs, the 77-year-old revealed he always felt nervous when he “brought a new song to the boys...

“I’d always be embarrassed and apologising. That never ever went away,” he shared.

Roger Taylor also told MOJO that he used to feel nervous about songwriting.

Brian May interview: Could Queen ever do a Bond James Bond theme?

“I used to make a little demo and see how that went down,” he said.

“It’s true that Brian and I had an advantage over John [Deacon] because we could sing, but Freddie was an enormous help to John in his writing – and to all of us, actually,” he revealed.

“We’d say: ‘You’re the leader,’ and he’d say: ‘No, no – I'm the singer.’”

Brian and Roger are Queen’s only remaining members after Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991 and John Deacon’s retirement in 1997.

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would love Queen’s continuing legacy

From October 2004 to May 2009, Queen performed as Queen + Paul Rodgers for several tours.

This group also released Queen’s most recent new album, The Cosmos Rocks, in September 2008.

Brian and May have performed with vocalist Adam Lambert as Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011, but although this group have hinted at releasing new music over the years, so far, they have just recorded live albums from their tour performances of Queen’s hits.

In 2020, they released an edited version of ‘We Are the Champions’ called ‘You Are the Champions’ to raise money for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.