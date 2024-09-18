Brian May's wife Anita Dobson gives update after Queen guitarist suffers stroke
18 September 2024, 11:17
"It's hard to keep him resting."
Queen legend Brian May revealed earlier this month that he had suffered a "minor" stroke.
He had reassured fans that not only was he on the mend, that he he could also still thankfully play the guitar.
And now his wife Anita Dobson has also helped put minds at ease with a health update about Brian.
"He's been told to rest," Anita told The Sun.
"It's hard to keep him resting, but I think he needs to otherwise he won't get well.
"He's doing great - he's on the road, he's doing really, really well. We're very pleased."
She added: "I'm completely confident that he’ll make a full recovery.
"But, you know, you have to take things slowly, just chill a bit. He's not that kind of animal!"
Anita Dobson is best known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders from 1985 to 1988.
She scored a UK number four hit in 1986 with 'Anyone Can Fall in Love', the same year she met Queen guitarist May at a movie premiere in Beverly Hills.
May was married to Christine Mullen at the time, but they separated in 1988. Dobson and May later wed in November 2000.