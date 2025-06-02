Brian May pens emotional message to wife Anita Dobson following awards win

2 June 2025, 17:00

By Hannah Watkin

Brian and Anita have been married for almost 25 years.

Sir Brian May has penned a sweet message of congratulations to his wife of nearly 25 years, Anita Dobson.

Taking to Instagram this weekend, the Queen guitarist celebrated the original EastEnders actress’ win at The British Soap Awards on Saturday (May 31).

Anita was presented with the Scene of the Year award for her surprise return to Albert Square in the popular soap’s 40th anniversary.

In the hour-long episode, she appeared as the ghost of iconic Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts, 37 years after Anita left EastEnders, and 13 years after her character died off screen.

On Instagram, Sir Brian celebrated Anita’s awards win by writing: “Congratulations Anita Dobson !!! My incredibly talented lady wife --- winner of the Scene of the Year award – for returning as a ghost from another life to shake the East End one more time!!

“Massively proud !!!” the musician and astrophysicist added.

Brian and Anita have been married since 2000, and have been together since the late 80s.

Roger Taylor with his wife Sarina Taylor and Brian May with Anita Dobson at the Polar Music Prize in May 2025. Picture: Alamy

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

Brian’s love for Anita inspired several Queen songs, including 1989's ‘I Want It All’ which he wrote in the context of him falling in love with Anita and his split from his first wife Christine Mullen.

Anita and Brian often appear together at events, most recently when Sir Brian and Roger Taylor picked up the international Polar Music Prize in Sweden on behalf of Queen.

This year, Anita has often spoken of her husband while attending industry events giving updates on his health after the guitarist suffered a minor stroke last September.

In April 2025, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain to talk about her role recent role in Doctor Who, Anita shared: “He’s very well now. He’s back to his old self!”

