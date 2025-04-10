Brian May 'back to old self' following stroke, says wife Anita Dobson

Sir Brian and Anita have been married almost 25 years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist suffered a minor stroke in 2024.

Sir Brian May is “very well” and “back to his old self” following the minor stroke he suffered in September.

The Queen star’s wife, EastEnders actress Anita Dobson, revealed the welcome news while speaking on Good Morning Britain today (April 10).

Anita, who has been married to Brian since 2000, was on the ITV morning show to talk about her upcoming role in Doctor Who, and to spill some behind-the-scenes secrets about her recent shock EastEnders return.

But hosts Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins also made sure to ask about her husband, who suffered “a little scary” minor stroke in September 2024 which left him briefly unable to play his beloved guitar, drive, go on planes or do any other activities which might raise his heart rate.

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

“I’m very happy to say, thank you both for asking, he’s very well now,” Anita replied. “He’s back to his old self!”

In January 2025, the 75-year-old revealed her husband was doing well, describing his health as “stable now”.

She also opened up about how the pair’s recent move from London to a country home in Windlesham, Surrey, had done the rockstar a world of good.

“Brian has never been happier since we moved,” Anita shared. “For me it’s been a curveball as I’m a London girl born and bred.”

Brian May and Anita Dobson in January 2025. Picture: Getty

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

But she added: “To see what it has done to Brian... he loves it. He loves the birds and the animals.”

Sir Brian, 77, has recently been enjoying the LA landscape according to his regular life updates on Instagram.

Teasing that he is in LA “to do a very special little job” as of yet unrevealed, the passionate astrophysicist as well as musician shared a video of a sunrise along with the thankful caption: “Happy Daytime dear folks.

“I never take it for granted I will see another sunrise. This was a good one. Los Angeles always somehow wakes my spirit. I'm excited because this could be an amazing journey. Cheers ! Bri.”