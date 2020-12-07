Queen release moving video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' made entirely of photos and videos sent in by fans

7 December 2020, 12:43

Queen's Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor have released the official music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - and it's sensational.
Queen's Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor have released the official music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - and it's sensational. Picture: Getty/UMG/Queen

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Queen and Adam Lambert have released the new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' from their Live Around The World' album featuring photos and videos sent in by fans.

Queen's Brian May, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor have released the official music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' - and it's sensational.

The four minute music video is a tribute to all of Queen's followers around the world and solely features footage and pictures sent in by fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video comes after the band released a video on their official YouTube page are asking attendees of their Queen + Adam Lambert concerts to submit photos and any video clips of the live shows.

Queen and Adam Lambert have released the new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' from their Live Around The World' album featuring photos and videos sent in by fans.
Queen and Adam Lambert have released the new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' from their Live Around The World' album featuring photos and videos sent in by fans. Picture: Getty
The four minute music video is a tribute to all of Queen's followers around the world and solely features footage and pictures sent in by fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four minute music video is a tribute to all of Queen's followers around the world and solely features footage and pictures sent in by fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: UMG/Queen
"Have to admit - this brings a bit of a lump to my throat," Brian May saif of the new music video for &squot;Don&squot;t Stop Me Now&squot;
"Have to admit - this brings a bit of a lump to my throat," Brian May saif of the new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now'. Picture: UMG/Queen

The live version of 'Don't Stop Me Now', featuring Adam Lambert on vocals, was recorded live in at Lisbon’s Rock in Rio festival in May 2016.

Taking to his official instagram page to tease a clip of the new music video, Brian May spoke of the emotion he felt while watching the new video.

"Have to admit - this brings a bit of a lump to my throat," he wrote.

"Fingers all crossed that in 2021 we will meet again. Stay safe, folks. And ... yes - thanks from me. Bri"

The album Live Around The World was released in October 2020, Queen + Adam Lambert's first live album together and the band's first live collection since 1986’s Live Magic with Freddie Mercury.

The 20-track album, featuring Adam Lambert's, Roger Taylor's and Brian May's favourite live recordings from the past six years, went to number one in the UK chart upon its release, the first time Queen have topped the charts in 25 years.

Tracks on the album include recordings from UK’s Isle of Wight Festival, Japan's Summer Sonic and the entirety of their 22-minute Fire Fight Australia benefit show.

