Queen tease ABBA Voyage style shows: ‘We haven’t finished yet’

Brian May and Roger Taylor are interested in using technology to keep Queen alive. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Brian May and Roger Taylor have opened up about the future of Queen performances.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queen are considering using technology to put on future shows involving Freddie Mercury and John Deacon.

Speaking with Big Issue magazine, Brian May and Roger Taylor confirmed that the band have begun to consider ABBA Voyage-style possibilities.

“We haven’t finished yet,” Roger made clear.

But while he stressed that he and Brian can still “play fine”, he conceded that as they “are getting older” the two have started “looking at all the options, especially with the incredible technology we have now which is literally changing by the day...

Queen performing at Live Aid in 1985. Picture: Getty

“But we’re really just talking about it at the moment,” he added.

Having seen ABBA’s ABBA Voyage hologram show, Roger was left with the opinion that while a “good time” the projections of the band could have been “more convincing”.

If Queen were to pursue a similar project, Roger shared his hopes that they would be able to make use of the already improved technology which exists today.

Sharing his thoughts on a future Queen ‘reunion’ show, Brian May pointed out that since Freddie’s death he has often performed ‘Love of My Life’ along with a video of Freddie which allows the late-star to join him on stage.

Queen- Brian May with Freddie Mercury video- Love of My Life - LIVE Birmingham

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

But he is also clearly enthusiastic about looking into more high-tech ways the band could put on a show.

“Freddie is still alive through the music that we listen to all the time,” he said. “In a sense, John is still with us in the same way, but now we have so many other opportunities...

“[With] things that are immersive like The Sphere in Las Vegas, it will be possible to give people the experience very closely of what things were like for us when we were Freddie, John, Brian and Roger,” he suggested.

“That really appeals to me. It wouldn’t just be playing old footage or whatever, it would be creating Queen as if we were creating it today. I’m very taken with the idea that we can be the original Queen again.”