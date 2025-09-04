Watch Queen get the giggles in must-be-seen music video bloopers

This Queen music video looks like it was a lot of fun to film... Picture: Queen (via YouTube)

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ singers couldn’t contain their laughter while filming for this music video.

Beyond their music, one of Queen’s most endearing features is the great friendship which the group’s members shared.

While like any group Queen had their turbulent moments, on the whole Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor, Brian May and John Deacon all got along with each other very well.

Insights into the group’s downtime together are few and far between, however, which is what makes videos like the below so special.

Queen - The Making of "Radio Ga Ga"

Made up of outtakes and b-roll from the band’s music video for ‘Radio Ga Ga’, this vid – which was released as one of the special features on the Days Of Our Lives documentary DVD – documents the band having fun while filming the futuristic film.

As well as giving fans a fun insight into the group’s dynamics while playing around on the set, the selection of clips also show off more of Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’ music video’s sets and costume designs.

Highlights from the video include Freddie forgetting his lyrics, Brian fussing over his hair, and Roger cheekily having a smoke.

Of all the group, John and Brian appear to be the most stoic – but both still cracked a smile and laughed at times.

Queen's 'Radio Ga Ga' vinyl cover. Picture: Alamy

Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Official Video)

It’s no surprise, as situations like sci-fi film sets are famous for leading to ‘corpsing’ – the name given to moments when actors laugh and ruin takes.

'Radio Ga Ga' was released in January 1984, and became an immediate success for the group.

Written by Roger Taylor and released with Brian May’s ‘I Go Crazy’ as its B-side, the single got to number one in an incredible 19 countries – although it only peaked at number two on the UK singles chart.

Queen would go on to perform ‘Radio Ga Ga’ at many of their most iconic shows, including 1985’s Live Aid.