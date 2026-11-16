Queen re-imagine 'Thank God It's Christmas' with real drums and new guitars

Queen on stage in the mid-1980s. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

Queen's 1984 Christmas single has been given a new lick of paint.

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Queen's seasonal single 'Thank God It's Christmas' has been given a makeover.

The single limped out somewhat back in 1984, with the rush-recorded song using a drum machine and not even having the honour of a music video.

The song was likely lost in the massive wave of Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas', after all.

But it has made its way into our hearts and established itself as a proper Christmas cracker in the years since.

The band gave the song an animated short film in 2019, and now they've decided to rebuild the track for a new era.

'Thank God It's Christmas... Again!' features extra backing vocals, real drumming from Roger Taylor, as well as new guitars from Brian May.

Thank God It's Christmas... Again!

It's been produced by the duo together with Joshua J Macrae, Justin Shirley-Smith and Kris Fredriksson.

"It's a nice full circle, really," said Brian May. "It was Roger and I who collaborated to create this song back then, and direct collabs between us almost never happened; this was special.

"Roger had the verses all worked out, and I could hear a chorus in my head. We put it all down at home with a drum machine in just a few hours, and then Freddie did his part in a single session in Munich.

"The record company turned it around in record time, just in time for Christmas. But the whole thing was a rush job."

He added: "Here we are years later, just Rog and me, and we hear from our new record company, Sony, that they love the track and feel it’s never had a real shot at worldwide exposure.

"So the two of us went back in and reworked the track over the last few weeks, doing all the extra production things we might have done in the day if we had had time! And it’s all shiny and new!

"Freddie’s original vocal, of course, stands up as glittering as ever, one of his best. But we sure added some sparkle! And so there we have it, 'Thank God It’s Christmas…Again!' Merry Christmas, folks!"

Roger Taylor said: "We took the demo to Munich and recorded it on one night with Freddie singing.

Queen - Thank God It's Christmas (Official Animated Video)

"It never quite felt as perfect a Queen track to me as it could have done, so the opportunity to remake it with new backing vocals and real drums as well as extra guitar has brought the track up to our full Queen standards! Good luck to all who sail in her."

It actually turns out that Queen very nearly recorded a completely different Christmas song back in 1984.

At the same time May, Taylor and John Deacon demoed the song at Sarm West Studios in London on November 1984, they also laid down some music for an alternative song 'I Dream of Christmas'.

A couple of days later they joined up with Freddie Mercury at Musicland Studios in Munich to add his vocals to both Queen tracks.

It was quickly decided that 'Thank God It's Christmas' was the keeper and they gifted the other song to Anita Dobson, who eventually recorded it with May in 1987.