Robbie Williams announces BRITs Week 26 for War Child gig: Date, tickets and venue confirmed

11 February 2026, 11:09

Robbie Williams Performs At O2 Academy Brixton
Robbie Williams Performs At O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has been confirmed for BRITs Week 2026 for War Child, with a special one-night performance at Manchester’s Aviva Studios on February 27.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The show will see Robbie perform tracks from his debut album Life Thru A Lens alongside material from his latest chart-topper BRITPOP, which recently secured his 16th UK Number 1 album — extending his record as the British solo artist with the most UK chart-topping albums.

He will be joined on the night by indie favourites Lottery Winners.

The Manchester gig forms part of BRITs Week 26 for War Child, delivered by DHL, a nationwide run of intimate shows taking place in the lead-up to The BRIT Awards 2026, which will be held in Manchester for the first time in the ceremony’s history on February 28.

This year’s BRITs Week expands beyond London, with gigs also scheduled in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham and Brighton. Artists on the wider line-up include Fatboy Slim, Spiritualized, Olivia Dean, Myles Smith and Jack Savoretti.

BRITs Week
BRITs Week. Picture: BRITs/War Child

All proceeds from the shows will support War Child’s work with children affected by conflict. The charity provides protection, education and specialist mental health support in some of the world’s most dangerous regions.

For the Robbie gig, fans can sign up to the War Child pre-sale here (pre-sale sign-up closes 5pm Wednesday 11th February. Pre-sale begins 10am Thursday 12th February). General on-sale begins at 10am on Friday 13th February here.

BRITs Week is produced by War Child in partnership with AEG Presents and the BPI.

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' best songs

Robbie Williams' 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Take That's Netflix docuseries will air early in 2026.

Take That: Netflix reveal ‘deeply personal’ docuseries’ release date + first look clip

Take That

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams BRITPOP: surprise release, Gary Barlow collab and more explained

Take That are getting ready for a busy 2026.

Take That tease ‘meaty’ Netflix docuseries about band’s history

Take That

Robbie Williams smiling and doing a hand heart

Watch Robbie Williams get whole stadium to sing happy birthday to daughter, 13

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shania Twain and Harry Styles

Shania Twain to support Harry Styles for six massive Wembley Stadium shows

Shania Twain

Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono

Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton - Light of a Clear Blue Morning ft. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba

Dolly Parton remakes 'Light Of A Clear Blue Morning': Lyrics, video and special guest stars revealed

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Day announced in her native Tennessee for icon’s 80th birthday

Dolly Parton

Freddie Mercury's 'secret daughter' dies, aged 48

Freddie Mercury's 'secret daughter' dies, aged 48

Freddie Mercury

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper