Robbie Williams announces BRITs Week 26 for War Child gig: Date, tickets and venue confirmed

Robbie Williams Performs At O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has been confirmed for BRITs Week 2026 for War Child, with a special one-night performance at Manchester’s Aviva Studios on February 27.

The show will see Robbie perform tracks from his debut album Life Thru A Lens alongside material from his latest chart-topper BRITPOP, which recently secured his 16th UK Number 1 album — extending his record as the British solo artist with the most UK chart-topping albums.

He will be joined on the night by indie favourites Lottery Winners.

The Manchester gig forms part of BRITs Week 26 for War Child, delivered by DHL, a nationwide run of intimate shows taking place in the lead-up to The BRIT Awards 2026, which will be held in Manchester for the first time in the ceremony’s history on February 28.

This year’s BRITs Week expands beyond London, with gigs also scheduled in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham and Brighton. Artists on the wider line-up include Fatboy Slim, Spiritualized, Olivia Dean, Myles Smith and Jack Savoretti.

BRITs Week. Picture: BRITs/War Child

All proceeds from the shows will support War Child’s work with children affected by conflict. The charity provides protection, education and specialist mental health support in some of the world’s most dangerous regions.

For the Robbie gig, fans can sign up to the War Child pre-sale here (pre-sale sign-up closes 5pm Wednesday 11th February. Pre-sale begins 10am Thursday 12th February). General on-sale begins at 10am on Friday 13th February here.

BRITs Week is produced by War Child in partnership with AEG Presents and the BPI.