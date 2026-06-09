Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunite for first time in ten years to sing 'Relight My Fire'

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow delighted fans by performing together for the first time in almost a decade. Picture: Facebook

By Giorgina Hamilton

Former Take That bandmates delighted fans with a surprise on-stage reunion during Lulu's star-studded Royal Albert Hall concert.

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Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow delighted fans by performing together for the first time in almost a decade during a special one-night-only concert hosted by Lulu at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The surprise reunion came during the Scottish singer's charity show in support of Lulu's Mental Health Trust, where a host of famous faces joined the music legend to celebrate her remarkable six-decade career.

While the evening featured appearances from stars including Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Graham Norton, one of the biggest talking points came when former Take That bandmates Robbie and Gary found themselves sharing a stage once again.

The pair first appeared separately during the show; Gary joined Lulu for a moving rendition of Take That's classic ballad 'A Million Love Songs', while Robbie later emerged to perform his hit 'Angels' alongside the singer.

Introducing Robbie, Lulu told the audience: "This is a dream," before adding that she had "known him since he was a teen."

However, it was the concert's closing moments that produced the night's most memorable scene, with Robbie and Gary reunited alongside Lulu for a performance of their 1994 chart-topper 'Relight My Fire', bringing the Royal Albert Hall crowd to its feet.

The performance marked the first time Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow and Lulu had performed 'Relight My Fire' together in 15 years.

For Take That fans, it was an even bigger moment, as it represented the first time Robbie and Gary had shared a stage in person since the 2018 X Factor final, although they did appear together virtually during a lockdown charity concert in May 2020.

The reunion was met with a huge response from the audience, many of whom remained transfixed as the former bandmates sang together once more.

The performance capped an evening celebrating Lulu's extraordinary career, which began in the 1960s and has spanned music, film and television.

Introduced on stage by Graham Norton, the 77-year-old star treated fans to a set packed with hits from across her catalogue.

The gig was the first time Robbie and Gary had shared a stage in nearly a decade (pictured performing with Take That in 1993). Picture: Getty

Songs included her breakthrough hit 'Shout', Eurovision-winning classic 'Boom Bang-a-Bang', James Bond theme 'The Man With the Golden Gun' and 'To Sir With Love', which became America's best-selling single of 1967.

Lulu also revisited her acclaimed 1974 cover of 'The Man Who Sold the World', produced by David Bowie.

The singer previously recalled Bowie telling her she had a "f*** of a voice" and deserved a hit.

The concert also gave fans a glimpse of the future, with Lulu performing material from her upcoming album Let The Girl Sing Out.

The record, due for release on September 4 via The Orchard, will be her 16th studio album and her first in more than a decade.

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Her powerful vocals remain one of her defining strengths, something she has long worked to protect.

Speaking previously about her strict routine while touring, she revealed: "I don't speak before 12 noon. I can understand why you think I'm lying. But no. I'm very disciplined."

She continued: "I try not to come out of my room until 12. It makes it easier. I take care of my instrument. It allows me to sing."

Alongside Robbie and Gary, the evening featured several other guest appearances. Delta Goodrem joined Lulu for performances including 'Boom Bang-a-Bang' and 'Eclipse', while Boy George teamed up with her for Culture Club's 'Karma Chameleon'.

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