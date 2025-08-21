Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunite for new song – everything we know

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have penned an amusing sounding track together. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The former Take That bandmates have put aside old rivalries to collaborate on a new track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have joined forces to write a song for Robbie’s upcoming album, Britpop.

Speaking at an exclusive event all about his thirteenth studio album – his first new record of original songs in nearly ten years – Robbie dropped exciting new details about several of the record’s much-anticipated tracks.

In addition to working with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on the already released single ‘Rocket’, Britpop will feature “a couple of songs” with Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, and another track which features Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Plus, the album’s eighth track, ‘Morrissey,’ is a collaborative reunion for former Take That stars Robbie and Gary.

The Take That stars are back working together again. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the song itself, Robbie revealed the track is written from the point of view of “somebody that is stalking [singer-songwriter and former The Smiths frontman] Morrissey and is completely obsessed and in love with him,” (via Sky News).

On working with Gary, he added: “I’ve collabbed with Gary on a lot of tracks, actually!” NME reports.

“It’s great because that particular track is a song made by Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow, about Morrissey,” he added.

At his recent exclusive Britpop playback event, Robbie – who is currently touring European arenas ahead of the release of his new album this October – revealed plans for his “smallest-ever” ticketed show.

Robbie Williams candidly talks 'Better Man', family, and mental health: ‘My whole life terrified me’

Held at Dingwalls in Camden, London on Thursday, October 9, the 600-person gig will see him play both his debut album Life Thru a Lens and his latest record Britpop in full, ahead of the latter’s release the day after.

Robbie told fans while announcing Britpop in May 2025 that he “set out to create the album that [he] wanted to write and release after [he] left Take That in 1995.”

“I’ve been musically a bit aimless for a little while,” he added at his recent Britpop-focused event.

“I’ve chased yesterday an awful lot, which happens... I’ve just spent the last 15 years looking backwards.

“And I just think with this album, if I am gonna look backwards, I might as well just clear the decks, go back to the start and head off from there.”