Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunite for new song – everything we know

21 August 2025, 12:31

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow performing in 2025
Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have penned an amusing sounding track together. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The former Take That bandmates have put aside old rivalries to collaborate on a new track.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have joined forces to write a song for Robbie’s upcoming album, Britpop.

Speaking at an exclusive event all about his thirteenth studio album – his first new record of original songs in nearly ten years – Robbie dropped exciting new details about several of the record’s much-anticipated tracks.

In addition to working with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on the already released single ‘Rocket’, Britpop will feature “a couple of songs” with Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes, and another track which features Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Plus, the album’s eighth track, ‘Morrissey,’ is a collaborative reunion for former Take That stars Robbie and Gary.

The Take That stars are back working together again.
The Take That stars are back working together again. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the song itself, Robbie revealed the track is written from the point of view of “somebody that is stalking [singer-songwriter and former The Smiths frontman] Morrissey and is completely obsessed and in love with him,” (via Sky News).

On working with Gary, he added: “I’ve collabbed with Gary on a lot of tracks, actually!” NME reports.

“It’s great because that particular track is a song made by Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow, about Morrissey,” he added.

At his recent exclusive Britpop playback event, Robbie – who is currently touring European arenas ahead of the release of his new album this October – revealed plans for his “smallest-ever” ticketed show.

Robbie Williams candidly talks 'Better Man', family, and mental health: ‘My whole life terrified me’

Held at Dingwalls in Camden, London on Thursday, October 9, the 600-person gig will see him play both his debut album Life Thru a Lens and his latest record Britpop in full, ahead of the latter’s release the day after.

Robbie told fans while announcing Britpop in May 2025 that he “set out to create the album that [he] wanted to write and release after [he] left Take That in 1995.”

“I’ve been musically a bit aimless for a little while,” he added at his recent Britpop-focused event.

“I’ve chased yesterday an awful lot, which happens... I’ve just spent the last 15 years looking backwards.

“And I just think with this album, if I am gonna look backwards, I might as well just clear the decks, go back to the start and head off from there.”

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' best songs

Robbie Williams' 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams new album: BRITPOP release date, songs, listen to first single Rocket and more
Robbie Williams officiates wedding at Better Man screening

Watch Robbie Williams officiate wedding at Better Man screening: "I now pronounce you man and wife!"
Robbie Williams' new film explores the highs and lows of his music journey.

Robbie Williams candidly talks Better Man, family, and mental health: ‘My whole life terrified me’
Robbie Williams and a poster for the film Better Man

Robbie Williams ‘Forbidden Road’: Everything to know about Better Man star’s new song

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

2025 has seen the loss of many stars...

Celebrity Deaths in 2025: Remembering those we’ve lost this year

Music

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Smooth Icons 2025: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Music

Marti Pellow has just released his latest solo single.

Marti Pellow releases first new song in four years – listen here

Music

Geroge Michael performing and Taylor Swift on the cover of her album The Life of a Showgirl

George Michael song to feature on Taylor Swift’s next album – all details

George Michael

Billy Joel is set to shut his New York-based motorcycle store.

Billy Joel closes beloved passion project due to brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper