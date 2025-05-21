Robbie Williams new album: BRITPOP release date, songs, listen to first single Rocket and more

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year! Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Angels’ star will be releasing lots of new music this autumn.

Robbie Williams is gearing up to release his first studio album in almost ten years.

The Better Man star announced on Wednesday, May 21, that a new album called BRITPOP is on the way.

He also dropped the album’s first single, called ‘Rocket’, which features Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on the guitar.

Here’s everything we know about BRITPOP so far, from the album’s release date to how you can listen to its new track...

When will Robbie Williams’ new album BRITPOP be released?

Robbie Williams’ thirteenth studio album BRITPOP will be receiving an autumn release.

An exact date for when the album will drop has yet to be revealed.

BRITPOP will be the 51-year-old's first pop-rock release since 2016’s The Heavy Entertainment Show.

Although the artist released a Christmas album, The Christmas Present, which featured some original songs as well as covers in 2019, many are viewing BRITPOP as his first album in almost 10 years.

Robbie Williams' new album looks back on his mid-90s Britpop life. Picture: Getty

What has Robbie Williams said about BRITPOP?

Announcing his new album on Wednesday, May 21, Robbie said in a press release which he also posted on social media: “[On BRITPOP] I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.”

Describing the period as “a golden age for British music,” he added: “I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.

“There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.

“I also can’t wait to perform a song or two from it on my upcoming ‘BRITPOP’ tour, which I’m opening in the UK, naturally,” he added.

What songs are on BRITPOP?

BRITPOP’s full tracklist has not yet been announced.

The album’s first single ‘Rocket’, which Robbie worked on with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, was released on Wednesday, May 21 when the album was announced.

A music video will follow on Friday (May 23).

Listen to BRITPOP’s first single ‘Rocket’ here:

Robbie Williams - Rocket (Official Audio)

Robbie teased his new album during an interview with NME in January 2025, during which he said he’d worked with Tony and Glenn Hughes on a song.

“I wanted to make the album that I’d make if I’d left Take That now, knowing what I know,” he said at the time, echoing his future press statement.

Describing ‘Rocket’, he said: “It’s adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favourite song off my new album.”