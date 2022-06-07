Robbie Williams appears naked on cover for new album of orchestral versions of his classic hits

7 June 2022, 11:25

Robbie Williams' new album
Robbie Williams' new album. Picture: Robbie Williams/Columbia/Getty

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has announced details of his brand new album, and it promises to be a must-have for all Robbie fans.

Robbie's next album will be called XXV, and it celebrates his 25 years as a solo artist.

It will be his 13th album, and his first since 2019's The Christmas Present. XXV will see Robbie reimagine some of his most classic hits as orchestral versions.

Tracks will include 'Angels', 'Millennium', 'Love My Life' and 'No Regrets', and they have been reworked by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest.

Released on September 9, 2022, XXV will also include the brand new track 'Lost', while the deluxe edition will feature three more original tracks: 'Disco Symphony', 'More Than This' and 'The World And Her Mother'.

Robbie also appears naked on the album cover, because why not:

Robbie Williams' new album for 2022
Robbie Williams' new album for 2022. Picture: Robbie Williams/Columbia

Speaking about the album, Robbie said: "I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favourite songs from the past 25 years.

"Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

Robbie Williams XXV album tracklisting:

  1. Let Me Entertain You
  2. Come Undone
  3. Love My Life
  4. Millennium
  5. The Road To Mandalay
  6. Tripping
  7. Bodies
  8. Candy
  9. Supreme
  10. Strong
  11. Eternity
  12. No Regrets
  13. She’s The One
  14. Feel
  15. Rock DJ
  16. Kids
  17. Angels
  18. Lost
  19. Nobody Someday

Robbie Williams XXV deluxe album tracklisting additions:

  1. Lazy Days
  2. Hot Fudge
  3. Sexed Up
  4. More Than This
  5. Disco Symphony
  6. Better Man
  7. Home Thoughts From Abroad
  8. The World and Her Mother
  9. Into The Silence
  10. Angels (Beethoven AI)

More from Robbie Williams

See more More from Robbie Williams

robbie williams

The 22 greatest Robbie Williams songs ever, ranked

Features

The Take That star was performing at a gig in Stuttgart, Germany when an unknown man ran on stage and aggressively pushed Williams off the stage and into the crowd.

Horrific moment Robbie Williams was pushed off-stage and broke down in tears
Take That in 1992

Take That movie musical 'Greatest Days': Cast, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Take That

Robbie Williams - Angels

Noel Gallagher dismisses 'Angels' by Robbie Williams as just "Oasis by numbers"
Elton John and Shane Warne

Elton John performs moving 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' tribute at Shane Warne memorial

Music

Robbie Williams and Shane Warne

Robbie Williams performs emotional 'Angels' tribute at Shane Warne's memorial

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Andrew Ridgeley is working on a new Wham! and George Michael documentary for Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley is working on a new Wham! and George Michael documentary for Netflix

George Michael

Kate Bush and Stranger Things

Kate Bush responds to 'Running Up That Hill' returning to the charts in rare statement

Music

Elton John performs 'Your Song' at the Platinum Jubilee

Watch Elton John's stunning performance of 'Your Song' from the Platinum Jubilee concert in full

Elton John

Ed Sheeran performs at Buckingham Palace

Ed Sheeran performs beautiful 'Perfect' at Jubilee pageant in tribute to the Queen's marriage

Ed Sheeran

The Platinum Party at the Palace

Party at the Palace: Queen, Duran Duran, Elton John, Diana Ross and many others put on amazing show

Music