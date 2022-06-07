Robbie Williams appears naked on cover for new album of orchestral versions of his classic hits

By Tom Eames

Robbie Williams has announced details of his brand new album, and it promises to be a must-have for all Robbie fans.

Robbie's next album will be called XXV, and it celebrates his 25 years as a solo artist.

It will be his 13th album, and his first since 2019's The Christmas Present. XXV will see Robbie reimagine some of his most classic hits as orchestral versions.

Tracks will include 'Angels', 'Millennium', 'Love My Life' and 'No Regrets', and they have been reworked by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest.

Released on September 9, 2022, XXV will also include the brand new track 'Lost', while the deluxe edition will feature three more original tracks: 'Disco Symphony', 'More Than This' and 'The World And Her Mother'.

Robbie also appears naked on the album cover, because why not:

Robbie Williams' new album for 2022. Picture: Robbie Williams/Columbia

Speaking about the album, Robbie said: "I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favourite songs from the past 25 years.

"Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

Robbie Williams XXV album tracklisting:

Let Me Entertain You Come Undone Love My Life Millennium The Road To Mandalay Tripping Bodies Candy Supreme Strong Eternity No Regrets She’s The One Feel Rock DJ Kids Angels Lost Nobody Someday

Robbie Williams XXV deluxe album tracklisting additions: