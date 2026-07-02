Robbie Williams stuns busker with impromptu 'Angels' street performance in Spain

Robbie Williams gave unsuspecting music fans in Spain a moment to remember after unexpectedly joining a street performer for an impromptu rendition of one of his biggest hits. Picture: X/Twitter

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer surprised unsuspecting fans by joining a street musician for an impromptu rendition of his 1997 hit during a holiday in Spain.

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Robbie Williams gave unsuspecting music fans in Spain a moment to remember after unexpectedly joining a street performer for an impromptu rendition of one of his biggest hits.

The singer, 52, is currently touring Europe as part of his Britpop tour and took some time to explore Seville ahead of his latest concert.

While wandering through the historic city, Robbie came across a busker performing his 1997 anthem 'Angels' and decided to join in.

While wandering through the historic city, Robbie came across a busker performing his 1997 anthem 'Angels' and decided to join in. Picture: X/Twitter

The singer, 52, is currently touring Europe as part of his Britpop tour and took some time to explore Seville ahead of his latest concert. Picture: X/Twitter

Footage shared on social media showed the former Take That star dressed casually in a black outfit and baseball cap as he stepped alongside the musician, singing the iconic track while the guitarist continued to play.

Passers-by quickly gathered to watch the surprise performance in one of the city's picturesque squares.

The video was filmed in Plaza de Santa María La Blanca, located in Seville's Santa Cruz district, and quickly spread online after being posted by a local social media account.

Alongside the clip, the account wrote: "In the heart of the Santa Cruz neighbourhood of Seville, in the Plaza de Santa María La Blanca, the singer @robbiewilliams.

"He came across a street singer who was performing one of his songs and started singing it with him."

It’s only @robbiewilliams singing with a street singer in Seville!



Our friend @CooleyJuli29711 was lucky to bump into Rob while out with her daughter in Seville, having flown from USA especially to see him in concert!



She asked the singer if he knew Angels… & this happened! pic.twitter.com/sf0pxBkwKz — RW Rewind - Commentary Podcast (@rewindrobbie) June 29, 2026

Robbie isn't the only global music star to surprise fans with an impromptu street performance.

Steven Tyler once joined a busker in a rendition of 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing', Rod Stewart busked in Piccadilly Circus in 2017 and even the Bee Gees busked on the streets of London at the height of their fame.

Robbie's unexpected appearance came after a sold-out performance at the Live is Live festival in Antwerp, Belgium.

He has been travelling across Europe on his latest tour before heading to Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The singer has enjoyed a busy few weeks, balancing his touring commitments with his well-known enthusiasm for football.

Last month, Robbie amused fans when his wife, Ayda Field, shared a humorous video showing him agonising over what outfit to wear while preparing to watch England's World Cup match against Croatia.

Last month, Robbie amused fans when his wife, Ayda Field (pictured), shared a humorous video showing him agonising over what outfit to wear. Picture: Getty

In the Instagram clip, Robbie could be seen standing in front of piles of clothes after stripping down to his underwear while attempting to decide which outfit might bring England luck.

Sharing the video, Ayda joked in the caption: "Is anyone else’s husband doing this right now?"

As he searched through his wardrobe, Robbie admitted he was convinced his clothing choice could somehow influence the outcome of the match.

"I genuinely don't know what to wear. I need something lucky and I don't know what that is...

"I don't know whether to be jazzy because England are playing, I don't know whether to be jazzy but that's like work me or do I go for something comfortable for the game," he said.

Questioning her husband's superstition, Ayda replied from behind the camera: "Genuine question, do you think what you're wearing is going is actually going to help the results of the game?"

Robbie responded: "As mental as that sounds it may come down to what I'm wearing".

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England went on to defeat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas, much to the delight of the singer.

The news comes after it was reported that Robbie is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup final next month.

The singer is said to be joining Italian pop star Laura Pausini at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, where the pair will perform their official FIFA anthem Desire as part of the tournament's first-ever halftime show.

According to The Sun, a source said: "Robbie loves football and is excited to play at this momentous gig."

They added: "Of course, he hopes England will be one of the teams in the final."

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