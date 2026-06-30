Robbie Williams lands huge role in FIFA World Cup's first ever halftime show

Robbie Williams is set to take centre stage at one of football's biggest events after landing a starring role in the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Angels singer has been confirmed for the landmark sporting event, where Madonna, Shakira and BTS are also expected to perform.

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Robbie Williams is set to take centre stage at one of football's biggest events after landing a starring role in the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The 'Angels' singer will perform at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, where he will join Italian pop superstar Laura Pausini for a performance of their official FIFA anthem, 'Desire', ahead of millions of viewers around the world.

According to The Sun, Robbie is thrilled to be part of the landmark occasion.

The 'Angels' singer will perform at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. Picture: Getty

A source told the newspaper: "Robbie loves football and is excited to play at this momentous gig. Of course, he hopes England will be one of the teams in the final."

The performance marks a historic first for the tournament, with FIFA introducing a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the World Cup final for the first time.

The entertainment has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who has assembled a star-studded line-up for the spectacle.

Alongside Robbie and Laura, Madonna, Shakira and K-pop supergroup BTS are all expected to perform during the interval, turning one of football's most-watched fixtures into an unprecedented music event.

The performance marks a historic first for the tournament, with FIFA introducing a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the World Cup final for the first time. Picture: Getty

Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini perform during the the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain in July 2025. Picture: Getty

While many fans have welcomed the addition, not everyone is convinced.

Oasis star Noel Gallagher has criticised the decision, insisting football does not need extra entertainment to attract audiences.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the lifelong Manchester City supporter joked: "I'm doing the half-time raffle for a leg of lamb."

He then explained why he was against the concept. "I don't like changes in football. I'm looking forward to these new rules about corners and time-wasting, that might be a good thing for the game, but I don't like the razzmatazz of football; it's been functioning perfectly for hundreds of years," he said.

Noel also questioned whether the performers selected had any real connection to the sport, suggesting they were not "football people."

Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini performing 'Desire':

Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini perform 'Desire' at the FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA first revealed plans for the halftime show through a light-hearted announcement featuring Chris alongside a number of much-loved children's television characters.

The Coldplay singer appeared in a video with Sesame Street favourites Elmo and Cookie Monster, as well as The Muppets' Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, to unveil the ambitious plans.

After Chris caught a football, Elmo quickly pointed out that the game isn't played "with your hands."

The halftime show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (pictured), who has assembled a star-studded line-up. Picture: Getty

Chris then told Elmo: "I need to ask your help with something." When Elmo replied that he was "always happy to help", Chris announced: "Well, this year for the first time, there's a halftime show at the World Cup Final!"

A puzzled Elmo then asked what a halftime show actually was, prompting Chris to explain: "Well, I'm glad you asked. It's where people get together and there's singing, and there's dancing, and there's music. It's a chance to show how amazing all different kinds of humans are. And monsters, aliens - it's one big family, really."

Chris Martin and Elmo announce the World Cup final halftime show:

Madonna, Shakira & BTS to co-headline FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show

Chris asked Elmo to help him find "some giant stars" to perform, with Elmo saying: "How about Madonna? Elmo loves Madonna!"

Cookie Monster then recommended BTS, with Elmo jokingly calling the group on FaceTime to secure the booking.

As Chris searched for "one more big star", Miss Piggy dramatically entered the conversation and volunteered herself for the show.

Chris said the performance would celebrate "togetherness", before Kermit asked whether there would be any "surprises", hinting that more performers could still be announced before the World Cup final.

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