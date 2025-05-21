Sir Rod Stewart celebrates big personal news while teasing ‘special’ new performance

Sir Rod Stewart is set to receive a special award at the AMAs. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Maggie May’ singer will be at the American Music Awards 2025 for a very special reason.

Sir Rod Stewart is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s AMAs.

For the first time in over 20 years, the ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ singer will take to the stage at the American Music Awards, where he will perform as well as receive the prestigious prize.

Reacting to the big news on Tuesday, May 20, Sir Rod penned on his Instagram: “I’m honoured to receive the AMAs Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Plus,” he teased: “I’ve got a very special live performance planned for all of you.”

2025’s American Music Awards will take place on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26) from 8pm ET (1am BST on May 27).

The ceremony is being held at the Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, and will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

Announcing that Sir Rod would be in receipt of the show’s highest honour, AMAs execs Barry Adelman and Alexi Mazareas said: “Sir Rod Stewart is a master showman whose charisma and energy have defied time and embody the very spirit of rock and roll.

Rod Stewart - Sailing (Official Video)

“We are looking forward to another epic performance on the AMAs stage as well as celebrating his incredible body of work when he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Rod Stewart is currently touring the world on what he has announced will be his final large-scale tour, the 80-year-old has regularly been returning to Vegas to continue his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

He will be back at the venue for another lot of dates from late May into early June.