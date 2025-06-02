Rod Stewart sends 'sorry' message to fans after cancelling gig last minute

Rod Stewart cancelled a show due to "not feeling well". Picture: Alamy/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Sailing’ singer was forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas due to ill health.

Sir Rod Stewart has apologised to fans after cancelling a show last minute due to ill health.

The ‘Maggie May’ singer took to his social media last night (June 1) to explain why his planned Las Vegas residency show would not be taking place that Sunday.

“I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well,” the 80-year-old rockstar penned. “And my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10.

Rod was meant to kick off the first of his June Las Vegas residency dates yesterday evening. Picture: Alamy

“Your tickets will be valid for the new date,” he added, before signing off as “Sir Rod.”

Many fans responded to his statement with well wishes, although some fans with cancelled tickets expressed disappointment that they would not be able to make the rescheduled date.

The singer only announced news of his show’s cancellation a few hours before he was due to go on stage to perform, meaning many were unable to change travel plans for the concert.

Sir Rod is due to perform three more times (now four with his rescheduled concert date) in Las Vegas this month, as part of his extended Encore Shows residency.

Rod will next be taking to the stage on Thursday, June 5, after the singer hopefully will have made a full recovery by then.

After, he will be performing on Saturday (June 7) and Sunday (June 8), before returning the following Tuesday for his rescheduled show.

Rod will also be back in Vegas for a few nights this October and September.

The ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ hitmaker most recently has been touring Europe on his One Last Time tour, which he plans to be the last large-scale tour of his career.

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

Last week he made an emotional appearance at the AMAs in Las Vegas, where he was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

Rod was left “flabbergasted” by the special moment, as he was surprised by five of his eight children (Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee and Liam) who presented him with the award on stage.

As well as performing in Las Vegas, Rod will be travelling home to the UK to perform at Glastonbury later this month in the festival’s famous legends headliner, and the singer has already hinted at some of the exciting stunts he has planned for his show.