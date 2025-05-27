Rod Stewart left 'flabbergasted' as his children present him with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 AMAs
27 May 2025, 08:40
The singer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at yesterday's American Music Awards.
Listen to this article
Sir Rod Stewart's decade-spanning music career was recognised at the 2025 American Music Awards with a coveted award.
The 80-year-old singer was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award yesterday (May 26), a moment made even more special by the people who presented him with the accolade.
Five of Rod's children stepped out onto the stage to hand the award over to their dad: Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, and Liam.
The music icon clearly hadn't anticipated this, telling the audience: "I'm absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here."
Watch Rod Stewart receive the Lifetime Achievement Award below
Rod Stewart Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award [2025 American Music Awards]
"I've got eight [children] altogether," Rod continued, joking: "I didn't have a television."
The jokes kept coming from Stewart, who quipped, "Ugly aren't they? All of them."
Holding his award, the 'Handbags and Gladrags' singer reminisced about his long career in music.
"When I started singing in the early '60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it [was] because I had this burning ambition to sing," he said.
"It's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous, and here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."
Rod thanked the musicians he has performed with over the years, and his music influences, including the likes of Sam Cooke and David Ruffin.
Still not over his children surprising him at the ceremony, Rod goes on to say: "I'm so overwhelmed that you're here. Jesus Christ."
The singer then treated audiences to a rendition of his 1988 hit 'Forever Young'.
Watch Rod Stewart perform 'Forever Young' at the 2025 American Music Awards below
Rod Stewart – “Forever Young” [American Music Awards 2025]