Proud dad Rod Stewart invites daughter on stage for emotional ‘Forever Young’ duet

Rod Stewart and his daughter Ruby Stewart singing on stage together. Picture: Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Sir Rod Stewart was performing in Austin when he invited his daughter Ruby to sing with him.

Rod Stewart was a very proud dad when his daughter Ruby joined him on stage recently for a duet of one of his most emotional songs.

The ‘Sailing’ singer invited his fourth child, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, to sing ‘Forever Young’ with him during the first show in his North American One Last Time tour.

Joining her dad in Austin, Texas, on Friday, March 7, Ruby – who has sung this song with Rod in the past – provided some beautiful additional vocals for the track.

Watch Ruby and Rod perform 'Forever Young' together below:

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

‘Forever Young’ was written by Rod along with his bandmates Jim Cregan and Kevin Savigar in the late 80s, while reflecting on his relationship with his children.

After realising he’d missed several years of his oldest kids Sean and Kimberly’s lives as a result of his focus on music and touring, Rod made sure to take his younger children (including Ruby) on tour with him so he could be more around as they grew up.

Therefore, Rod’s invite for Ruby – now 37 years old – to join him on tour to sing this song was filled with meaning.

Ruby’s performance was cheered on by the crowd as she joined her dad to sing and dance to the song.

Rod Stewart is currently touring North America. Picture: Getty

In the video which Rod posted of the special moment, Ruby can be seen singing the song’s final verse: “And when you finally fly away / I'll be hoping that I served you well / For all the wisdom of a lifetime / No one can ever tell.”

The pair then harmonised together while leading into the song’s closing chorus: “But whatever road you choose / I'm right behind you, win or lose / Forever young, forever young...”

Rod captioned his post on Instagram: "My dear friends in Austin… What a stunning night. You all knocked me off my feet. Such enthusiasm and thank you for making my daughter @rubystewart part of the party ….love ya."

Rod recently celebrated some wonderful family news as he welcomed his fourth grandchild on Sunday, March 2.

Born to Rod’s son Liam and his wife Nicole, Elsie Skylar Stewart is the pair’s second child, following the birth of their son Louie in 2023.

“Our sweet little pea” the pair captioned their birth announcement post, which showed the whole family smiling with newborn Elsie.

Liam was Rod’s sixth child, his second with his second wife Rachel Hunter.