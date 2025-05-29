Did Rod Stewart just confirm a Faces reunion for Glastonbury 2025? All we know

Will Faces be reuniting at Glastonbury this summer? Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Maggie May’ singer has seemingly let slip that a Faces reunion will happen at Glastonbury this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rod Stewart has revealed his Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood will join him at Glastonbury 2025.

Speaking with That Peter Crouch Podcast, Sir Rod confirmed in an episode released yesterday (May 28) that he is in regular contact with the Rolling Stones guitarist.

“I do [speak to him] a lot,” he said, adding: “Just recently, ‘cause we’re gonna do Glastonbury together.”

Faces at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Rod’s comment has fans excited at the prospect that all three of Faces' remaining members may be reuniting for Rod’s Legends slot, but the 'Sailing' star did not give enough details to confirm or deny this idea.

So will Faces be performing at Glastonbury 2025? Here’s all we know so far...

Are Faces going to reunite?

It’s currently unclear if Faces will be reuniting at Glastonbury.

Fans will certainly see Rod and Ronnie’s reunion on stage as a Faces reunion of sorts, but Rod did not mention whether or not the group’s drummer Kenney Jones would be joining him and Ronnie this summer.

Faces in 1973. Picture: Alamy

Kenney recently revealed to The Telegraph that Faces have new music ready for release in the near future, so it’s not out of the question to theorise that the band may be planning to reunite as a trio this summer, and perhaps beyond.

In November 2024, Rod announced his plans to retire from large-scale tours after completing his solo One Last Time tour later this year, but this doesn’t rule out the ‘Stay With Me’ singer getting involved in a future Faces reunion tour, as the 80-year-old has been clear he does not intend to full retire from performing.

Rod, Ronnie and Kenney last performed together at the BRIT Awards in 2020.

Can it get any more legendary? Rod Stewart, Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood close out The BRITs 2020 🔥 Posted by BRIT Awards on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Are Faces working on new music?

One reason why fans anticipate a Faces reunion may be on the cards for 2025 comes from drummer Kenny Jones’ recent hinting that the band have “about 11 tracks” ready for release on a new album.

Following the deaths of original band members Ronnie Lane and Ian McLagan in 1997 and 2014 respectively, the remaining trio have performed several times together and hinted at wanting to make new music.

But so far the band’s latest release remains 1973’s Oh La La.

Ooh La La (2004 Remaster)

Kenny’s 2025 comments suggested, however, that the band have an album’s worth of songs already recorded, and are just waiting for the right time to release the tracks.

“I can see it coming out next year,” Kenny told The Telegraph adding that he believes the band will finish the album in 2025 as long as they can find the time around Rod’s touring schedule.

A documentary about Faces is also reportedly in the works, adding fuel to the fire that Faces will be eyeing 2026 as a good year for a proper reunion.