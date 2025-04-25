Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones set for first Faces album in 50 years

Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones have recorded new Faces songs. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Stay with Me’ stars have recorded 11 new songs for release in 2026, Kenney Jones says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones are preparing to release a new Faces record, over 50 years since their last album.

Rumours about new music from the 70s band have been rife for many years (and throughout several decades of reunion shows), but in a recent interview with The Telegraph, drummer Kenney Jones has given the most promising hint yet that a new Faces record is on the horizon for 2026.

Responding to questions about Faces’ rumoured new album, which in 2024 the percussionist claimed the band “haven’t finished it yet, but we’ll finish it this year,” Kenney shared they now have “about 11 tracks” recorded.

Faces at the launch of their most recent album, Ooh La La, in 1973. Picture: Getty

“Not all of them are going to be right. But most of them are good,” the 76-year-old added.

With Sir Rod busy with his global tour at the moment, Kenney honestly updated that he “can’t see [the new album] coming out this year.

“But I can see it coming out next year,” he said, explaining: “We do little snippets [of recording] here and there” around everyone’s performance schedules.

In 2020, Rod Stewart teased that Faces had “15 tracks that are extremely worthy” of release, “some old, some new.”

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

It’s unclear if the 11 songs Kenney teased this week overlap at all with these earlier mentions, or are the product of the band working on new material over the last five years.

Faces have a track record of teasing new releases which haven’t (yet) materialised, but the chances of the band finally sharing new music seem to be getting greater.

A documentary focused on the history of Faces is apparently in the works, as referenced by Kenney in his recent Telegraph interview.

“We’ve got to keep that under wraps at the moment,” Kenney’s long-term confidant Nigel Adams explained. “But the guys have always been talking for a long time about what’s next.”

Faces in 1974. Picture: Getty

Faces were founded when Small Faces members Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Kenney Jones joined forces with Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart after their lead singer Steve Marriott left the band in 1969.

The group stayed together until 1975 when Rod Stewart departed from the group, but the band has reunited a handful of times since.

Ronnie Lane passed away in 1997 and Ian McLagan died in 2014, leaving the remaining members a trio.

The last album released by the band was their fourth, Ooh La La, which came out in March 1973.