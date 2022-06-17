Rod Stewart releases tribute to his late father with stunning 'Touchline' music video

Rod Stewart, 77, has released a heartfelt new music video dedicated to his beloved father, Robert Stewart. Picture: Warner/Rod Stewart/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Rod Stewart has released a heartfelt new music video dedicated to his father.

The 77-year-old singer's video for single 'Touchline' is dedicated to his father, Robert Stewart.

Released two days before Father's Day, Rod Stewart's tribute to his father includes moving black and white footage of Rod's childhood and early adulthood and film clips of his mother and father.

Rod Stewart's father was a huge football fan and the song is a tribute to how supportive he was of his son's footballing ambitions.

Released two days before father's day, Rod Stewart's tribute to his father includes moving black and white footage of Rod's childhood and early adulthood and film clips of his mother and father. Picture: Warner/Rod Stewart/YouTube

Rod Stewart's father was a huge football fan and the song is a tribute to how supportive he was of his son's footballing ambitions. Picture: Warner/Rod Stewart/YouTube

A reckless and talented player, Rod became captain of the school football team, and his father was often seen cheering him on from the touchline.

The video sees numerous clips of Rod playing football as a young man - a sport he continues to love to this day.

Speaking upon the release of the video, Sir Rod says: “If you know anything about me you know that our dad’s love of football has most definitely left its impact on me and my brothers and I’m delighted that it’s now such an important part of my children’s lives as well.

"The song 'Touchline' was my tribute to him and I’m so happy and moved that the new video takes that to the ultimate level just in time for Father’s Day."

The video sees numerous clips of Rod playing football as a young man - a sport he continues to love to this day. Picture: Warner/Rod Stewart/YouTube

The track and video are a heartfelt dedication to his Edinburgh-born father's life, speaking beautifully of his love for football, his eventual passing and watching over him and his family forever.

“A Scotsman and plumber by trade”, sings Sir Rod, “Now it's my time on the side in the rain and watch my boys play the beautiful game.” he laments.

“And sometimes, sometimes I look up to the clouds and I say ‘Dad I hope you're looking down, cause if it wasn't for you, all this might not have been.’

The track and video are a heartfelt dedication to his Edinburgh-born father's life, speaking beautifully of his love for football, his eventual passing and watching over him and his family forever. Picture: Warner/Rod Stewart/YouTube

“And sometimes, sometimes I look up to the clouds and I say ‘Dad I hope you're looking down, cause if it wasn't for you, all this might not have been.’. Picture: Warner/Rod Stewart/YouTube

As the song continues, photographs of Rod Stewart's children are shown, with him singing the lyrics: "Now it's my turn to stand on the sideline in the rain and watch my boys play the beautiful game."

The crooner goes on to say: "Dad I hope you're looking down, because if it wasn't for you, all this might not have been."

'Touchline' is a single taken from his album The Tears of Hercules from November 2021, Rod's thirty-second studio album.

Rod's father Robert passed away in 1990.