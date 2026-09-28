Rod Stewart announces his last ever UK tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets for The Final Encore

28 September 2026, 10:38

Rod Stewart live in Las Vegas
Rod Stewart live in Las Vegas. Picture: Denise Truscello

By Mayer Nissim

After much teasing, Rod Stewart has announced his farewell tour.

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Rod Stewart has announced his farewell tour, including a batch of dates in the UK and Ireland.

Sir Rod only just confirmed his return to live music following a recent heart procedure, and has now revealed what is being billed as The Final Encore.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, October 2, with Fanclub pre-sale starting tomorrow (September 29).

Support on all UK and Ireland shows comes from Howard Jones.

"My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road," said Sir Rod.

"After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last."

Rod Stewart - The Final Encore
Rod Stewart - The Final Encore. Picture: Denise Truscello

He continued: "I've been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I've had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you.

"It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I've given you some fond memories in return.

"So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you'll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how… with the music and one hell of a show. See you there."

The full Rod Stewart's The Final Encore UK and Ireland 2027 tour dates are as follows:

  • Friday, April 23 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
  • Tuesday, April 27 - SSE Arena, Belfast
  • Thursday, April 29 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • Tuesday, May 4 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • Thursday, May 6 - Co-op Live, Manchester
  • Tuesday, May 11 - The O2, London
Rod Stewart performing in Vegas
Rod Stewart performing in Vegas. Picture: Denise Truscello

The last show announced for now takes place at the ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany on Saturday, July 24, with the tour also taking in concerts at Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Sir Rod will play a career-spanning collection of hits at the concert, including the likes of 'Maggie May', 'You Wear It Well', 'Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)', 'Hot Legs', 'Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?', 'Young Turks', 'Baby Jane', 'Infatuation', 'Forever Young', 'You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)', 'Some Guys Have All the Luck', 'Rhythm of My Heart', 'The First Cut Is the Deepest', 'Sailing' and 'Have I Told You Lately'

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