Rod Stewart and family welcome fourth ‘adorable’ grandchild – see photos

5 March 2025, 11:31

Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster and family
Rod Stewart has become a grandfather once again. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Maggie May’ singer’s son Liam has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Nicole.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rod Stewart’s family just keeps growing, as the ‘Sailing’ singer has just welcomed a fourth grandchild.

Elsie Skylar Stewart was born on Sunday, March 2, to Sir Rod’s son Liam and his wife Nicole.

The pair, who welcomed a son called Louie in 2023, celebrated the birth of their first daughter via social media.

“Our sweet little pea” the pair captioned their post, which showed the whole family smiling with newborn Elsie.

The photos especially showed how delighted little Louie is with his new sister.

Sir Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster quickly shared her joy by commenting on the pair’s post: “So adorable, can’t wait to meet Louie’s little sister Elsie.”

Meanwhile, Alana Hamilton, Rod Stewart’s first wife, penned: “She’s beautiful! Congratulations!”

The Stewart family together in 2023.
The Stewart family together in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Liam Stewart is one of the two children Rod Stewart had with his second wife, Rachel Hunter.

Renée, the pair’s daughter, also took to Liam and Nicole’s Instagram post to share her excitement about the birth of her niece, commenting a heart and sparkles emoji.

“Welcome to the Stewart family little Elsie!” Rod’s daughter Ruby, who he shares with his former partner Kelly Emberg, posted.

Ruby and her partner Jake Kalick welcomed another of Rod’s grandchildren, Otis, in 2023.

David Schwimmer once served Rod Stewart divorce papers

Rod’s first grandchild Delilah was born in 2011 to his and Alana’s first daughter, Kimberly.

The ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ singer has a busy 2025 up ahead, as he is about to set out on what appears to be the final year of his One Last Time tour.

Rod will be travelling across Europe, North and South America performing his greatest hits, plus he will also be headlining Glastonbury’s famous legends slot this summer.

