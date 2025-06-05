Rod Stewart ‘awfully sorry’ as illness forces 80-year-old to cancel second Vegas gig

Rod Stewart has had to cancel a second of his Las Vegas residency shows. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ star was set to perform this evening (June 5).

Sir Rod Stewart has told fans he is “awfully sorry” after illness has forced him to cancel another of his Las Vegas residency shows.

The ‘Maggie May’ singer took to social media to inform followers that his June 5 show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace would not be going ahead.

“I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show,” the singer penned.

“My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding,” he continued, before signing his message off with a broken heart emoji.

Sir Rod previously contacted fans in the same manner on Sunday (June 1), when the popular artist informed concert-goers last minute that the first of his June Las Vegas shows was being cancelled because he was unwell.

The ‘Sailing’ singer’s Sunday show has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 10, but there is currently no news about whether his June 5 show will be similarly rescheduled.

Fans have responded to Rod’s announcements with well wishes for a speedy recovery, despite the inconvenience his cancellation will have caused for some who’ve already travelled to see his now cancelled shows.

Rod is next due to perform at the Colosseum on Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, and it’s clear the singer and his doctor are hoping he will have made a full recovery before that date thanks to the extra rest he will be getting this evening (Thursday).

Rod has been touring the world all year. Picture: Getty

Later in June (Sunday 29), Rod is set to take to the stage in the UK to perform 2025’s Glastonbury Legends set.

He will then be returning to North America for more tour shows, then South America, before going back to Europe at the end of the year.

Rod’s One Last Time tour is planned to be his final “large-scale” world tour, but the singer has said he has no plans to fully retire from touring.