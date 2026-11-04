Rod Stewart reveals what he plans to do after he wraps his final tour

4 November 2026, 10:32

Rod Stewart reveals what he plans to do after he wraps his final tour
Rod Stewart reveals what he plans to do after he wraps his final tour. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart still hopes to play some live shows after his Final Encore.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rod Stewart has revealed that he plans to play some pretty major live shows after he wraps what is billed as his final tour.

The singer will go out on the road next year for his Final Encore jaunt, which recently added new shows in Glasgow and London.

But that won't be the end of Sir Rod as a live performer, and he has now confirmed that he's hoping to play some of London's most prestigious venues with a very different type of show.

"I made the album [Swing Fever in 2024] with Jools Holland, which got to No. 1, and when I do my last show, that's what I’m going to do," he told The Sun.

"I've talked to Jools. I don't know if he wants to do it with me, because I think he's afraid of losing his identity.

Rod Stewart with Jools Holland - Pennies from Heaven (Official Video)

"If he doesn't, I'll form my own big band. I'd like to do the London Palladium for a few nights, then maybe the Royal Albert Hall."

As well as his globetrotting tours over the years, Sir Rod has played regular Greatest Hits residencies in Las Vegas.

He played his first shows at at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August 2011 and has since played over 150 dates at the venue.

Comparing his early days with his current approach to live performance, Sir Rod said: “When you're in your 20s and 30s, you don't even warm up.

Rod Stewart - Maggie May (Live Unplugged) (Official HD Remastered Video)

"You drink whatever you want, do the drugs, get on the stage. In the old days, we used to get pissed as farts with Faces.

"Now, when I go on, I’m absolutely sober, then I’ll have a rum and coke after the third song or so.

"Plus, I have an hour’s workout before I go on – stretching, cycling, stationary bike, massaging, warming up the voice, just getting yourself in the zone. It is like being an athlete"

Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart, memoir writing and what's next

More from Rod Stewart

See more More from Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's best songs

Rod Stewart's 15 best songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

The three British music legends once discussed joining forces as a supergroup during a dinner party in Los Angeles

The night Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Rod Stewart planned a hilarious supergroup

Freddie Mercury

Rod Stewart live in Las Vegas

Rod Stewart announces his last ever UK tour: Dates, venues and how to buy tickets for The Final Encore
Rod Stewart in concert

Rod Stewart is getting back on the road after his recent heart procedure

The 81-year-old rock star is father to eight children, born across more than five decades (Rod Stewart pictured with some of his extensive family)

Rod Stewart’s eight children: Inside the rock star’s sprawling family as he welcomes sixth grandchild

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Shania Twain

State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here

State Fayre announces Shania Twain as 2027 headliner! All the info here

Country

Julian Lennon was left out of his father John's will, so had to buy back his own childhood mementos from auctions.

Julian Lennon had to buy back dad John’s belongings after being written out of The Beatles icon's will

John Lennon

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Part 2: Jaafar Jackson is eager to reprise his role as the King of Pop

Michael Jackson

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Lighthouse Family UK 2027 tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets!

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper