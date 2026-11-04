Rod Stewart reveals what he plans to do after he wraps his final tour

Rod Stewart reveals what he plans to do after he wraps his final tour. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Rod Stewart still hopes to play some live shows after his Final Encore.

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Rod Stewart has revealed that he plans to play some pretty major live shows after he wraps what is billed as his final tour.

The singer will go out on the road next year for his Final Encore jaunt, which recently added new shows in Glasgow and London.

But that won't be the end of Sir Rod as a live performer, and he has now confirmed that he's hoping to play some of London's most prestigious venues with a very different type of show.

"I made the album [Swing Fever in 2024] with Jools Holland, which got to No. 1, and when I do my last show, that's what I’m going to do," he told The Sun.

"I've talked to Jools. I don't know if he wants to do it with me, because I think he's afraid of losing his identity.

Rod Stewart with Jools Holland - Pennies from Heaven (Official Video)

"If he doesn't, I'll form my own big band. I'd like to do the London Palladium for a few nights, then maybe the Royal Albert Hall."

As well as his globetrotting tours over the years, Sir Rod has played regular Greatest Hits residencies in Las Vegas.

He played his first shows at at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August 2011 and has since played over 150 dates at the venue.

Comparing his early days with his current approach to live performance, Sir Rod said: “When you're in your 20s and 30s, you don't even warm up.

Rod Stewart - Maggie May (Live Unplugged) (Official HD Remastered Video)

"You drink whatever you want, do the drugs, get on the stage. In the old days, we used to get pissed as farts with Faces.

"Now, when I go on, I’m absolutely sober, then I’ll have a rum and coke after the third song or so.

"Plus, I have an hour’s workout before I go on – stretching, cycling, stationary bike, massaging, warming up the voice, just getting yourself in the zone. It is like being an athlete"