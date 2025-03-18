Rod Stewart greets new grandchild as daughter Kimberly, 45, reveals another on the way

Rod Stewart's family keeps growing. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Maggie May’ singer and his wife Penny Lancaster visited Rod’s fourth grandchild Elsie on the same day a fifth Stewart baby was announced.

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster were able to meet the ‘Sailing’ singer’s fourth grandchild earlier this week.

The pair popped in to visit Elsie – Rod’s son Liam’s second child with his wife Nicole – on Monday, March 17, a post on Penny’s Instagram account reveals.

“So proud to meet little Elsie, what an angel,” Penny captioned photos of the two meeting their granddaughter.

“Nicole, Liam and Louie have their baby girl joining them in their new home and how harmonious their are [sic],” she added.

The pair’s sweet moment of family time between Rod’s many shows couldn’t have come at a better moment, as Rod’s daughter Kimberly announced at the same time that she is expecting a second child.

The model, 45, shares a daughter called Delilah, 13, with her ex Benicio Del Toro.

Now, Kimberly revealed in her pregnancy announcement caption: “Baby boy coming soon.”

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

Despite being on tour in the US at the moment, Rod, 80, has been making lots of time for family – even during his shows themselves.

Penny is regularly photographed with the singer backstage, and at the start of Rod’s One Last Time tour US dates he also invited his daughter Ruby on stage to duet his family-focused track ‘Forever Young’.

“My dear friends in Austin… What a stunning night. You all knocked me off my feet,” the ‘Maggie May’ singer captioned a video of him and Ruby performing together in Texas.

“Such enthusiasm and thank you for making my daughter @rubystewart part of the party ….love ya.”