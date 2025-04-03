Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster react to ‘heartbreaking’ family loss

3 April 2025, 10:40

Rod Stewart, Rod and Penny Lancaster, and Nicole with her sister Christina.
Rod's daughter-in-law shared some sad news on Wednesday. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Maggie May’ singer and his wife’s family are mourning the death of a loved one.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Rod Stewart‘s family have been hit by a “heartbreaking” loss.

On Wednesday (April 2), the singer’s daughter-in-law Nicole took to social media to announce the death of her sister, Christina.

Nicole – who recently welcomed a second child with her husband, Rod’s son Liam – penned a tribute to her sister on Instagram.

Announcing Christina’s death, she wrote: “My big sister gained her angel wings and I’m not sure how I’m meant to do life without her.

“She’s been my absolute best friend my whole life. My protective big sis that always had my back. She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe.”

Calling her sister “the glue that held us and so many together” she added: “Christina, I love you so much. You loved big. You nurtured. You protected. And family was absolutely everything to you...

“I’m so thankful for you. I’m so proud of the mother you were and the boy you raised.

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

“We have Roko now, thank you for giving us him. He shines your love,” she finished.

Reacting to Nicole’s news in the comments of her post, Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster said: “So heartbreaking, sending all deepest condolences.”

Liam’s mother, Rod’s second wife Rachel Hunter, wrote: “My heart [breaks] for you and your family. Such a shock.

“[Christina] had such an incredible energy she always brought into a space, a huge heart. My love to you all. Godspeed Sweet Angel.”

Liam penned a tribute post of his own to Christina, sharing: “You were one of my best friends, if not my best friend besides my wife.

“I love you and miss you being around a hell of a lot already. Take care of us up there.”

Nicole’s family’s heartbreaking revelation comes just weeks after the extended Stewart family shared in happier news when they welcomed her and Liam’s second child, a daughter called Elsie.

Rod’s daughter Kimberly also recently announced she is pregnant for a second time, and is expecting a baby boy.

