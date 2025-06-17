Rod Stewart celebrates 18 years of marriage with adoring tribute to Penny Lancaster: 'What a woman she is!'

Rod Stewart celebrates 18 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are as loved up as ever.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was June 16, 2007, when Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster said "I do" at their wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Almost two decades have passed since the pair, who first started dating in 1999, tied the knot.

But it seems the 'Maggie May' singer's love for the model and TV star hasn't changed one bit.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster at their wedding party in Portofino, Italy. Picture: Getty

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster at their wedding in June 2007. Picture: Getty

Penny took to social media to celebrate the pair's 18th wedding anniversary, sharing a snap of the couple sailing into the port of Santa Margherita on the way to register their marriage on her Instagram Story.

Rod reshared the throwback photo onto his own page, adding a sweet comment.

"18 years of love, affection and undiminished devotion," the 80-year-old icon wrote.

He added: "What a woman she is!"

Rod Stewart's sweet anniversary message to Penny Lancaster. Picture: Instagram/@sirrodstewart

Rod and Penny first met at the start of 1999 when Penny was invited to be a photographer on the singer's tour.

“When we first met, I got her phone number — I had just broken up,” Rod recounted. “I gave it to the bass player… and he kept it for six months!”

Fast forward to August that year, and the 'Sailing' star was ready to date again, so he invited Penny to dinner with his friends.

After a few years of dating, Stewart got down on one knee in March 2005 and proposed to the model. They welcomed their first son, Alastair, later that year in November.

Their second son, Aiden, was born in February 2011.