Rod Stewart admits 24-year age difference led to split with ex-wife Rachel Hunter

Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter were married for nine years. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Rod met his second wife in 1990 when the ‘Maggie May' singer was 45 and Rachel was 21.

Sir Rod Stewart has admitted that the age difference between him and his second wife Rachel Hunter was what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Times, the ‘Sailing’ singer recalled: “Rachel left me because she was too young.”

The pair’s 24-year age gap was something which drew concern from some of his family.

“My sister said I should never have married her in the first place,” Rod said, adding that his split with Rachel after nine years together “tore me to shreds.”

Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter at their wedding in December 1990. Picture: Getty

Speaking with the New Zealand Herald in 2015, Rachel gave her side to the couple’s breakup, herself admitting it was her youth which led to their split.

“It was just the way it went,” she said, adding: “And do I hate hurting somebody like that? Absolutely. It was hard.”

But, she continued: “He’s said it many times – he understands.”

Rod’s feelings following their split were also likely sweetened by how it didn’t take long for the ‘Maggie May’ star to find love again after divorcing the New Zealand-born model.

Rod and Rachel welcomed two children together, Renee and Liam. Picture: Getty

In fact, Rod remembers meeting his third wife-to-be Penny Lancaster the day after his split from Rachel.

“She came up and asked for my autograph, so I said: ‘Do you like dancing?’” Rod told The Times. “She was an incredible dancer, gorgeous, 6ft 4in heels, ai-yi-yi.

“I was very lucky. I went out of one marriage and into the next.”

The pair didn’t get together immediately, thanks to some sensible matchmaking efforts from Rod’s own band.

Rod and Penny in 2002. Picture: Getty

Rod and Penny at the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning premiere in May 2025. Picture: Getty

Realising Rod was on the rebound following his break-up from Rachel, his bass player (who had got Penny’s number) prevented Rod from being able to get in touch with her for six months.

“He wouldn’t give it to me. He said: ‘All you’re going to do now is shag around. And he was right.”

But eventually Rod and Penny did meet up again and became an item. The duo – who married in 2007 – recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

The 54-year-old was recently spotted supporting her 80-year-old husband during his Glastonbury Legends set.

Penny snapping photos of Sir Rod on stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

As Rod walked onto the stage, Penny could be seen in the wings proudly taking photos of her beau.

It was a sweet moment, considering how the pair's first meeting was facilitated by her then-work as a photographer.