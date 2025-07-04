Rod Stewart admits 24-year age difference led to split with ex-wife Rachel Hunter

4 July 2025, 10:12

Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter were married for nine years.
Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter were married for nine years. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Rod met his second wife in 1990 when the ‘Maggie May' singer was 45 and Rachel was 21.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Rod Stewart has admitted that the age difference between him and his second wife Rachel Hunter was what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Times, the ‘Sailing’ singer recalled: “Rachel left me because she was too young.”

The pair’s 24-year age gap was something which drew concern from some of his family.

“My sister said I should never have married her in the first place,” Rod said, adding that his split with Rachel after nine years together “tore me to shreds.”

Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter at their wedding in December 1990.
Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter at their wedding in December 1990. Picture: Getty

Speaking with the New Zealand Herald in 2015, Rachel gave her side to the couple’s breakup, herself admitting it was her youth which led to their split.

“It was just the way it went,” she said, adding: “And do I hate hurting somebody like that? Absolutely. It was hard.”

But, she continued: “He’s said it many times – he understands.”

Rod’s feelings following their split were also likely sweetened by how it didn’t take long for the ‘Maggie May’ star to find love again after divorcing the New Zealand-born model.

Rod and Rachel welcomed two children together, Renee and Liam.
Rod and Rachel welcomed two children together, Renee and Liam. Picture: Getty

In fact, Rod remembers meeting his third wife-to-be Penny Lancaster the day after his split from Rachel.

“She came up and asked for my autograph, so I said: ‘Do you like dancing?’” Rod told The Times. “She was an incredible dancer, gorgeous, 6ft 4in heels, ai-yi-yi.

“I was very lucky. I went out of one marriage and into the next.”

The pair didn’t get together immediately, thanks to some sensible matchmaking efforts from Rod’s own band.

Rod and Penny in 2002
Rod and Penny in 2002. Picture: Getty
Rod and Penny at the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning premiere in May 2025.
Rod and Penny at the Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning premiere in May 2025. Picture: Getty

Realising Rod was on the rebound following his break-up from Rachel, his bass player (who had got Penny’s number) prevented Rod from being able to get in touch with her for six months.

“He wouldn’t give it to me. He said: ‘All you’re going to do now is shag around. And he was right.”

But eventually Rod and Penny did meet up again and became an item. The duo – who married in 2007 – recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

The 54-year-old was recently spotted supporting her 80-year-old husband during his Glastonbury Legends set.

Penny snapping photos of Sir Rod on stage at Glastonbury
Penny snapping photos of Sir Rod on stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

As Rod walked onto the stage, Penny could be seen in the wings proudly taking photos of her beau.

It was a sweet moment, considering how the pair's first meeting was facilitated by her then-work as a photographer.

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

More from Rod Stewart

See more More from Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart's best songs

Rod Stewart's 15 best songs ever, ranked

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart facts: Singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Rod Stewart was almost forced to cancel Glastonbury due to illness.

Rod Stewart reveals how his ‘dear wife’ stopped him from cancelling Glastonbury

Rod Stewart smiling on stage and a poster for Rod Stewart's One Last Time tour.

Rod Stewart tour: Tickets, dates and venues for singer’s ‘final’ large-scale shows

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart in 2015

Who is Penny Lancaster? Her marriage to Rod Stewart, children, age and career revealed

TV & Film

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Inside 80-year-old Rod Stewart’s ‘magical’ wedding anniversary trip after illness

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Beatles are each getting official biopics.

The Beatles biopics: Release date, cast, plot, director and soundtrack for the four official movies

Beatles

Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed

Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed

Music

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman

Who is Sutton Foster? Hugh Jackman girlfriend’s age, relationship history and more

TV & Film

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more

Country

Stevie Wonder singing and a poster for Stevie Wonder at BST this summer

Stevie Wonder at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: When is it? How to get tickets? And more

Stevie Wonder

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper