Rod Stewart gives retirement update: 'All things have to come to an end'

Rod Stewart has shared his latest thoughts on retirement. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Maggie May’ singer has opened up again about his plans for the future.

Rod Stewart isn't interested in slowing down in his ninth decade.

Despite claiming last year that he would soon be doing less “large-scale” tours, it’s safe to say that so far in his eighty-first year, the rockstar has not exactly kept to this commitment.

According to his wife Penny Lancaster, Rod’s plans were actually to play eighty shows to celebrate his eightieth birthday.

And in a recent interview with People magazine, Sir Rod has once again made it clear why he isn’t attracted to the concept of retiring.

Rod performing on his One Last Time tour in Nashville this August. Picture: Getty

“I still enjoy what I’m doing. I love it,” he shared, adding: “You can tell it’s written all over my face. Absolutely love it.”

Although he added candidly: “But all things have to come to an end.”

Having played Glastonbury this summer, the ‘Sailing’ star feels he’s completed any kind of bucket list he might have for his career.

“There’s no bucket list... I’ve done it all,” he shared.

Therefore, the singer is simply continuing to perform because he loves it so much.

Rod Stewart has been enjoying performing for over 50 years. Picture: Getty

Rod is also still working on new music which may make it to future performances.

“I’m supposed to be doing a country album,” he revealed. “And I’m halfway through doing an original album.”

Asked how he manages to keep well enough to support his busy schedule, Rod thanked his “hobbies”, working out and his “loving family”, including his “gorgeous wife” Penny.

Speaking with Smooth Radio recently while promoting her new memoir, Penny opened up about Rod’s incredible enthusiasm for his work.

“You can’t stop the man,” she joked. “He loves it so much.”

Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart, memoir writing and what's next

Discussing the pair’s 18-year marriage, Penny shared: "It’s an ongoing project.

“You fall in love and then you’re married and have children, and that’s not the end. It's something you have to nurture and constantly pay attention [to]... Like you do a friendship.”

She continued: “You have to always pay attention to [your partner] and make sure they’re doing okay.”

Penny went on to stress the importance of making time to share “quality moments” which can be as simple as just “a walk in the garden or a coffee” together.

Or, presumably, travelling the world to support your partner as he performs across the globe.