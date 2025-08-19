Rod Stewart’s 96-year-old sister’s endearing gesture of love for brother revealed

Rod and his sister Mary have a sweet sibling friendship. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Rod and his sister Mary are both gifted at entertaining crowds of fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rod Stewart and his sister, Mary, surprised fans in 2023 by showcasing their incredible sibling bond on stage in front of thousands of fans.

The 80-year-old ‘Young Turks’ singer brought Mary – who is sixteen years his senior – out as a special guest to perform ‘Sailing’ with him and his band during the last show of his 2023 UK Summer tour.

But to many superfans, Mary Cady (née Stewart) is famous not only for the times her brother has celebrated their close bond in public, but also for the sweet way she has chosen to show her love for her famous sibling over the years.

Penny Lancaster, Sir Rod Stewart, Mary Stewart and Rod's daughter Renee Stewart attend a screening of Rod The Mod at BFI Southbank on April 21, 2018. Picture: Getty

For years, Mary has been a key figure in organising a Rod Stewart fan club which represents fans across the UK and Europe.

As The Rod Stewart Fan Club (RSFC)’s patron, Mary has played an important role in helping Rod’s fans get together to celebrate their favourite artist at events such as their annual Big Weekend event.

In 2025, this celebration of the ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer was organised to coincide with Rod’s Glastonbury Legends performance.

And while 96-year-old Mary was offered a ticket to join Rod at the festival’s famous Worthy Farm and watch her younger brother impress on the Pyramid Stage, she graciously turned it down so she could watch the show with members of RSFC instead.

Rod Stewart performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in 2025. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with reporters at the event, Mary shared her delight about her brother’s “wonderful” success.

“Whoever thought he would have gone on so long?” she added. “I thought it would just be a flash in the pan.”

But ‘flash in the pan’ her brother’s fame was not, as Glastonbury was just one of the many huge performances Rod has been putting on around the world this year on his One Last Time tour.

And while the singer has announced he will be stepping back from “large-scale” touring in the future, Rod has made it clear he has no plans to retire fully.

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

Therefore, it’s perfectly possible that Mary and Rod might be reunited once more on the stage at a future event.

Rod and Mary are the last surviving two of their parents Bob and Elsie Stewart’s five children: Don, Bob, Peggy, Mary and Rod.

Rod was born in 1945, and was very much the baby of the group with eight years separating him and his nearest sibling.

Peggy passed away in 1975, meanwhile Don and Bob passed away in 2022.

The singer mourned his “irreplaceable buddies” on social media, sharing: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months.”