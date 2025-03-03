Rod Stewart tour: Tickets, dates and venues for singer’s ‘final’ large-scale shows

Rod Stewart will be retiring from large-scale tours at the end of this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer is still travelling around the world with his One Last Time tour.

Sir Rod Stewart is gearing up for a very busy 2025 as he brings his final large-scale tour to locations all around the globe.

Called the One Last Time tour, the 80-year-old rock-pop icon is set to perform in North America, Europe and South America this year, after previous performances across Europe and Asia last year.

Some of Rod’s latest tour announcements include the fact he will be headlining Canada’s Festival d’Été de Québec, and bringing his tour to Mexico City, as well as locations in Argentina, Columbia and Uruguay.

In November 2024, the singer announced that his One Last Time tour would be “the end of large-scale world tours for me,” although he stressed he has “no desire to retire” from performing completely.

Nevertheless, this makes grabbing tickets for the ‘Maggie May’ hit-maker's next shows all the more important, especially for international fans.

Keep reading for a round-up of all of Rod Stewart’s 2025 One Last Time tour dates...

What are Rod Stewart’s 2025 UK tour dates?

Currently, Rod Stewart is set to perform just once in the UK in 2025.

The ‘Sailing’ singer is headlining Glastonbury in the festival’s famous legends slot on Sunday, June 25.

Making the announcement on social media, Sir Rod shared he was “proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June.”

Rod last played at the festival in 2002.

What are Rod Stewart’s One Last Time European tour dates?

April 23 – Zalgris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

April 25 – Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

April 27 – Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

April 29 – Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden

May 3 – Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany

May 4 – OVB Arena, Bremen, Germany

May 6 – Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland

May 8 – Tauron, Krakow, Poland

May 10 – Unipol Forum, Milan, Italy

May 13 – MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

November 25 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

November 28 – Quarterrback Arena, Leipzig, Germany

November 29 – SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany

December 2 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

December 5 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

December 7 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

December 9 – Stadthalle D, Vienna, Austria

December 11 – Arena 8888, Sofia, Bulgaria

December 13 – OAKA Basketball Arena, Athens, Greece

What are Rod Stewart’s 2025 North American dates?

Rod is performing his One Last Time tour across the United States and Canada in 2025.

The singer will also be returning to his Las Vegas residency, and performing alongside Billy Joel in three special shows later this summer.

When are Rod Stewart’s One Last Time North American tour dates?

March 7 – Moody Center, Austin TX

March 8 – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino, Thackerville OK

June 12 – Agua Caliente Casino, Rancho Mirage CA

June 15 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles CA

July 3 – Festival D’Ete De Quebec, Quebec City QC, Canada

July 8 – Castal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh NC

July 11 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford NH

July 12 – The Mann, Philadelphia PA

July 15 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs NY

July 19 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia MD

July 22 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto ON, Canada

July 25 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville CT

July 26 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield MA

July 29 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte NC

August 1 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA

August 2 – Coca-Cola Amphitheatre, Birmingham AL

August 5 – Brandon Amphitheatre, Brandon MS

August 8 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park IL

August 9 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville IN

August 12 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston MI

August 14 – Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville TN

August 15 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL, St Louis MO

What are Rod Stewart’s 2025 Las Vegas residency dates?

Rod Stewart’s Encore Shows at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace will take place in March, May and June 2025. The dates are:

Wednesday, March 12

Friday, March 14

Saturday, March 15

Wednesday, March 19

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, May 29

Saturday, May 31

Sunday, June 1

Thursday, June 5

Saturday, June 7

Sunday, June 8

What are the dates and venues for Billy Joel and Rod Stewart?

Saturday, July 5 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh PA

Friday, July 18 – Yankee Stadium, Bronx NY

Saturday, September 20 – Paucor Stadium, Cincinnati OH

What are Rod Stewart’s South American One Last Time tour dates?

October 7 – Sports Palace, Mexico City, Mexico

October 14 – Movistar Arena, Bogota, Columbia

October 17 – Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

October 19 – Claro Arena, Santiago, Chile

October 22 – Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 23 – Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 24 – Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

How can I get tickets to see Rod Stewart on tour in 2025?

Tickets for all of Rod’s currently announced 2025 shows are on sale now, although some have already sold out.

For more details, visit: rodstewart.com/tour-dates/

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 are currently sold out, although the festival will hold a resale of cancelled and returned tickets in spring 2025.