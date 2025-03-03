Rod Stewart tour: Tickets, dates and venues for singer’s ‘final’ large-scale shows

3 March 2025

Rod Stewart smiling on stage and a poster for Rod Stewart's One Last Time tour.
Rod Stewart will be retiring from large-scale tours at the end of this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ singer is still travelling around the world with his One Last Time tour.

Sir Rod Stewart is gearing up for a very busy 2025 as he brings his final large-scale tour to locations all around the globe.

Called the One Last Time tour, the 80-year-old rock-pop icon is set to perform in North America, Europe and South America this year, after previous performances across Europe and Asia last year.

Some of Rod’s latest tour announcements include the fact he will be headlining Canada’s Festival d’Été de Québec, and bringing his tour to Mexico City, as well as locations in Argentina, Columbia and Uruguay.

Rod Stewart - Rhythm of My Heart (Official Video)

In November 2024, the singer announced that his One Last Time tour would be “the end of large-scale world tours for me,” although he stressed he has “no desire to retire” from performing completely.

Nevertheless, this makes grabbing tickets for the ‘Maggie May’ hit-maker's next shows all the more important, especially for international fans.

Keep reading for a round-up of all of Rod Stewart’s 2025 One Last Time tour dates...

What are Rod Stewart’s 2025 UK tour dates?

Currently, Rod Stewart is set to perform just once in the UK in 2025.

The ‘Sailing’ singer is headlining Glastonbury in the festival’s famous legends slot on Sunday, June 25.

Making the announcement on social media, Sir Rod shared he was “proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June.”

Rod last played at the festival in 2002.

What are Rod Stewart’s One Last Time European tour dates?

  • April 23 – Zalgris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania
  • April 25 – Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
  • April 27 – Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
  • April 29 – Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden
  • May 3 – Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany
  • May 4 – OVB Arena, Bremen, Germany
  • May 6 – Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland
  • May 8 – Tauron, Krakow, Poland
  • May 10 – Unipol Forum, Milan, Italy
  • May 13 – MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
  • November 25 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
  • November 28 – Quarterrback Arena, Leipzig, Germany
  • November 29 – SAP Arena, Mannheim, Germany
  • December 2 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
  • December 5 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
  • December 7 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
  • December 9 – Stadthalle D, Vienna, Austria
  • December 11 – Arena 8888, Sofia, Bulgaria
  • December 13 – OAKA Basketball Arena, Athens, Greece

What are Rod Stewart’s 2025 North American dates?

Rod is performing his One Last Time tour across the United States and Canada in 2025.

The singer will also be returning to his Las Vegas residency, and performing alongside Billy Joel in three special shows later this summer.

When are Rod Stewart’s One Last Time North American tour dates?

  • March 7 – Moody Center, Austin TX
  • March 8 – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino, Thackerville OK
  • June 12 – Agua Caliente Casino, Rancho Mirage CA
  • June 15 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles CA
  • July 3 – Festival D’Ete De Quebec, Quebec City QC, Canada
  • July 8 – Castal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh NC
  • July 11 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford NH
  • July 12 – The Mann, Philadelphia PA
  • July 15 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs NY
  • July 19 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia MD
  • July 22 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto ON, Canada
  • July 25 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville CT
  • July 26 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield MA
  • July 29 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte NC
  • August 1 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta GA
  • August 2 – Coca-Cola Amphitheatre, Birmingham AL
  • August 5 – Brandon Amphitheatre, Brandon MS
  • August 8 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park IL
  • August 9 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville IN
  • August 12 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston MI
  • August 14 – Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville TN
  • August 15 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL, St Louis MO

What are Rod Stewart’s 2025 Las Vegas residency dates?

Rod Stewart’s Encore Shows at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace will take place in March, May and June 2025. The dates are:

  • Wednesday, March 12
  • Friday, March 14
  • Saturday, March 15
  • Wednesday, March 19
  • Friday, March 21
  • Saturday, March 22
  • Thursday, May 29
  • Saturday, May 31
  • Sunday, June 1
  • Thursday, June 5
  • Saturday, June 7
  • Sunday, June 8

Rod Stewart - Sailing (Official Video)

What are the dates and venues for Billy Joel and Rod Stewart?

  • Saturday, July 5 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh PA
  • Friday, July 18 – Yankee Stadium, Bronx NY
  • Saturday, September 20 – Paucor Stadium, Cincinnati OH

What are Rod Stewart’s South American One Last Time tour dates?

  • October 7 – Sports Palace, Mexico City, Mexico
  • October 14 – Movistar Arena, Bogota, Columbia
  • October 17 – Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
  • October 19 – Claro Arena, Santiago, Chile
  • October 22 – Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • October 23 – Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • October 24 – Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rod Stewart - Forever Young (Official Video)

How can I get tickets to see Rod Stewart on tour in 2025?

Tickets for all of Rod’s currently announced 2025 shows are on sale now, although some have already sold out.

For more details, visit: rodstewart.com/tour-dates/

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 are currently sold out, although the festival will hold a resale of cancelled and returned tickets in spring 2025.

