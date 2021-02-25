Rod Stewart surprises son with hilarious £20 'Rud Stewart' tribute act for birthday

Rod Stewart surprises son with hilarious 'Rud Stewart' tribute act for birthday. Picture: Getty / Instagram / @stewartrudders

By Sian Moore

Only Rod Stewart would gift his son a £20 personalised video... from a tribute act based on himself.

Sir Rod Stewart's son Liam celebrated his 26th birthday last year, and the famous rock and pop singer knew just what to get him.

The perfect gift for the ice hockey player, he and wife Penny Lancaster decided, was a personalised video message from the tribute act "Rud Stewart".

Michael Dean, the Yorkshireman behind the act, donned a pair of sunglasses, a pink blazer and a Stewart-inspired leopard print shirt to finish the look, as he wished Liam a happy birthday.

He followed up the birthday wishes with a rendition of Rod's 'Have I told You Lately That I Love You', and 'Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?'.

Watch the video below...

Dean jokes to the camera: "Remember, no matter how old you feel, you’ll never be as old, p****d up or washed up as me, Rod.

"This is for you, from Rod and Penny."

The surprise video set multimillionaire Stewart back around £20, which is Dean's standard fee for the virtual messages.

Liam is the son of the 76-year-old music icon and his ex partner, Rachel Hunter.

Rod Stewart and his son Liam in 1999. Picture: Getty

Tribute act Dean told the Mirror: "It's not every day a living legend's wife requests a message and song for the rock legend's son's birthday.

"And the message is from the living legend Sir Rod Stewart... awesome and I’m so delighted they asked me. What a brilliant endorsement."

Rod Stewart has eight children in total.

His first child was Sarah Streeter, born to his art student girlfriend Susannah Boffey in 1963. Sarah was later adopted by other parents.

He had two children with his first wife Alana – Kimberly and Sean Stewart.

Rod later had a child with model Kelly Emberg – Ruby Stewart – who was born in 1987.

He had two children with second wife Rachel – Renée and Liam, and two children with his current wife Penny – Alastair and Aiden.