Rod Stewart hints at final UK tour: ‘That’ll probably be it’

20 May 2026, 15:35 | Updated: 20 May 2026, 16:41

Rod Stewart smiling and performing
Rod Stewart has issued an update on his retirement plans, and hinted at a future UK tour. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Have I Told You Lately’ singer is currently touring the US.

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Rod Stewart has hinted that he will be doing one last UK tour before potentially retiring from performing.

The legendary 81-year-old singer has previously left mixed messages when it comes to his retirement plans.

But in a recent interview, Sir Rod appeared to give his clearest statement yet about what’s ahead for him and his fans in the UK.

Asked what his performance schedule is for the near future, the ‘Maggie May’ singer revealed he’ll be performing at a private gig in Monte Carlo this week, ahead of his next set of public shows in Las Vegas.

Rod Stewart performing
Rod Stewart has been enjoying performing on his One Last Time tour for over a year now. Picture: Getty

“I’ve got 40 odd shows this year,” Rod said, alluding to his continuing North American One Last Time tour.

But then the Englishman dropped some new information.

“I’m touring the UK next year, doing The O2,” he shared, seemingly revealing news of a 2027 UK tour which has yet to be officially announced.

“That’ll probably be it, I think,” he then concluded, joking he’d “have to do something new” with his time after he finishes touring the world.

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Rod last performed in the UK last summer, when he headlined the legends slot at Glastonbury festival.

At the time, it was unclear if that show might have been the ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ singer’s last UK performance.

In November 2024, Rod said his One Last Time tour would be “the end of large-scale would tours for me.”

But since making this announcement the rock star has shown no signs of winding down, as he has continued to extend the tour from 2025 into 2026, and now possibly into 2027.

Rod Stewart performs with daughter Ruby in Austin

Rod has also told fans via social media that he has “no desire to retire” from performing altogether.

His latest comments suggest he may have changed his mind on this front, but they could also just be another reference to his plans to eventually stop playing big shows.

Rod was chatting football with TalkSport on Monday (May 18) when he made the comments which hint at his future plans.

The singer was back in the UK recently to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust youth charity at a special event held at Buckingham Palace.

Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster were photographed having a great time at the function, alongside friends and fellow celebrities including Phil Collins.

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