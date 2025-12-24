Watch a young Shania Twain serenade her family at Christmas in rare home video

Watch Shania serenading her family below. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Christmas is all about spending time with our families, either related or chosen.

There's few better feelings than seeing in Christmas Day with those you care most about in the world.

Be it exchanging gifts to bring a smile to their faces, naughtily indulging in luxury chocolates before you sit down for an epic roast dinner, sharing one too many drinks thereafter, or maybe even partaking in a sing-song together.

It's family that makes Christmas festive for many of us. So, imagine what it'd be like if Shania Twain was in your family?

You'd bet your bottom dollar that the Christmas carols would go up a level in terms of quality (no offence to the average Auntie out there).

That's precisely what happened at one Christmas celebration for the Edwards family back in 1991, Edwards being the original family name of Shania Twain.

And Shania would give her relatives something to remember by serenading them, in rare home footage that was unearthed just this year.

Shania Twain performing in 2025. Picture: Getty

Most people know Shania Twain as the voice behind chart-toppers like 'That Don't Impress Me Much' and 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman', who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Before the Canadian singer-songwriter became a global sensation however, she obviously had to play for much smaller audiences.

And audiences don't get any more intimate than that of your own family, all gathered round on the sofa no less.

The home video footage captured by a family member made its way online, and offers her fans a glimpse into an early impromptu performance from a young aspirational singer who had no idea she'd become a star.

Christmas with Shania Twain (1991)

The video was shot two years before Twain released her self-titled debut album, at a time when she was caring for her younger siblings after a tragedy that took the lives of her mum and her stepfather.

Juggling having to take care of her siblings and earn money, Shania performed at the nearby Deerhurst Resort to earn money through playing her music.

Taken in Ontario, Canada at Christmas time (when Shania still went by her birth name Eilleen Regina Edwards), she sits down to play for friends and family.

Her family are clearly enamoured by her talent, who all pause their conversations to watch Shania perform.

And for good reason too – the home video was shot a matter of weeks before Shania rustled up a demo tape of all of her songs.

She'd send out the demo tape to various record labels, with Mercury Nashville Records taking a punt on the budding country singer.

It was then she dropped her real name Eilleen and started to go by Shania Twain.

Shania Twain in 1996. Picture: Getty

Playing to her family in the home video, it's clear that Shania has a one-in-a-million star quality.

It's refreshing to see the young singer so relaxed, casually dressed in a knitted jumper and with permed hair – which was very of the time.

Her incredible voice is on full display, as is her humble personality. She's a true Canadian country girl at heart.

A real gem of a home video, her tenure at Deerhurst Resort was coming to an end, with a music career just getting ready to ignite.

With talent like hers, it's a surprise it took record executives so long to sign her.

Still, it's not exactly like Shania needed a Christmas miracle to transform her into a global icon.