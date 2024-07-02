Shania Twain’s husband posts rare emotional message after his wife’s epic Glastonbury set

Shania Twain’s husband Frédéric Thiébaud called her the "absolute best". Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Shania Twain certainly impressed the nation.

When Shania Twain took to the Pyramid Stage for her highly-anticipated legend's slot at Glastonbury Festival this year, she was welcomed by one of the weekend's biggest crowds.

Of course, everyone was there to see Shania belt out her greatest hits - even though she didn't arrive on stage on a horse as promised.

Amongst the many faces in the crowd were many an A-List celebrity, including the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delivingne.

Clearly grateful about the massive turnout she received during her set, Shania addressed the audience saying: "It’s such an honour to be invited."

But there was one face in the crowd whose support meant the most to Twain: her husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shortly after her performance came to a close, Frédéric posted a rare message about the occasion in which he gushed that his wife was the "absolute best".

"EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance," he wrote in the caption.

He posted several pictures of her epic performance, showing Shania having as much fun as the reported 140,000 people there to watch her.

"You are the absolute BEST!!!!! So much work went into this and so much talent!!! Congrats to the whole team around her - you are all exceptional people!!!!"

Naturally, fans were quick to reiterate how great she was, commenting on the post that "she SMASHED IT!!" and that they were "so proud of her!! She deserves this so much".

No one would begrudge how much joy she brought to Glastonbury with hits like 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' and 'Still The One', despite battling several sound issues throughout.

Shania performed to a reported 140,000 people at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Shania herself reflected on the occasion, tweeting: "Wow @glastofest that felt [expletive] amazing!!!"

"140,000 people scream singing MAN! I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN! was an experience I will never forget."

"Thank you so so so so much. I'm officially a Glastonbury legend – and super fan!!"

She also shared various snippets that her backstage staff had taken, when she noticed fans in the crowd wearing masks of hers.

Clearly she was elated by the entire experience, and the fact that so much of the Glastonbury faithful turned out to see her.

In an interview after her legend's slot, Shania did address that she was aware of some of the sound issues.

Nevertheless, the lasting impression she'll take from Glastonbury was one that will stick with her forever it seems.

"I feel welcome! For me as a performer I need validation! I do it for the fans and they need to leave happy [but] they welcomed me and they responded really well and it was a fabulous experience!"