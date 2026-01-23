Shania Twain to support Harry Styles for six massive Wembley Stadium shows

23 January 2026, 10:59

Shania Twain and Harry Styles
Shania Twain and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

The former One Direction star brings out the big guns on his 2026 tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since One Direction split in 2016, Harry Styles has established himself as a solo megastar.

He's released three multi-platinum albums, a couple of number one singles and criss-crossed the globe with two massive world tours.

It's been four years since his last album, and he's making his long-awaited comeback this year with fourth record Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

To support the album he's going out on the Together, Together World Tour, which will see him take in some of the biggest venues in the world.

He'll be playing an eye-watering 30-date residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, dates at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, and stadium shows in Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

Harry Styles in concert
Harry Styles in concert. Picture: Alamy

Across the tour he'll be supported by major artists like Skye Newman (Sydney), Jamie xx (New York) and Robyn (Amsterdam), and for his homecoming shows back in the UK he's really pulling out all the stops.

For his six-date stint at London's Wembley Stadium in June 2026, Harry will be supported by country-pop crossover megastar Shania Twain.

Shania celebrated the announcement by posting a video on Instagram of her and Harry duetting together at Coachella in 2022.

"Let’s go London! 😘" Shania captioned the post.

"All I've got is good memories of summer in the UK. From Party In The Park in the 90s to more recent adventures at Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park."

She added: "For as long as I can remember I’ve had major UK specific items on my bucket list and I'm ticking them off one by one... can't believe at 60, I tick a REALLY big one off - Playing Wembley Stadium! And with someone I love and admire so much, @harrystyles.

"Londoners sign me up for Wimbledon viewing, Pimms o clock, horse riding, sunny days and long summer evenings with friends. Cheers 🍻"

Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024
Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Alamy

Shania's performance in the Legend's Slot at Glastonbury 2024 was widely acclaimed as a highlight of that year's festival, which took place a week before her headline set at Hyde Park.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain's full UK tour dates for 2026 are as follows:

  • June 12 - Wembley Stadium, London
  • June 13 - Wembley Stadium, London
  • June 17 - Wembley Stadium, London
  • June 19 - Wembley Stadium, London
  • June 20 - Wembley Stadium, London
  • June 23 - Wembley Stadium, London

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 30 at 11am and are available via seated. Pre-sales start on Monday, January 26 at 11am.

