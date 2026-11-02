Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed. Picture: Live Nation

By Mayer Nissim

So you're playing a series of outdoor shows across the UK in 2027. That DOES impress us much.

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Shania Twain has announced a series of major UK and Ireland summer shows for June 2027.

The country pop legend will headline a number of outdoor concerts in June, including a headline set at the State Fayre festival in Chelmsford.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, November 6 at 9am.

The full Shania Twain UK and Ireland 2027 tour dates are as follows:

June 16 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

June 17 - Glasgow, Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

June 19 - Chelmsford, State Fayre

June 22 - Cardiff, Blackweir Fields

June 24 - Exeter, Live at Powderham

June 26 - Dublin, Marlay Park

June 27 - Belfast, Belsonic

June 29 - Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace Festival

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It's been a hectic time for Shania in recent years, with this tour capping off an especially busy period ahead of next years' 30th anniversary of her world-conquering breakthrough Come On Over.

It comes on the heels of the July 2026 release of Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go, the deluxe edition of her seventh studio album.

A mashup of genres, the album features a host of special guests, including Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr., and Toto's David Paich.

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There was also the audiobook release of her 2011 memoir From This Moment On, with narration from Shania herself.

Shania has played a number of high profile UK shows in recent years.

There have been headline tours, a festival-stealing appearance at the Legend's Slot in Glastonbury in 2024 and a stunning show at London's Hyde Park.

And this summer just gone, she also supported pop megastar Harry Styles for a half dozen shows at Wembley Stadium.