Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed

2 November 2026, 12:00

Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed
Shania Twain announces The Places I'll Go headline tour of the UK: Venues, dates and tickets revealed. Picture: Live Nation

By Mayer Nissim

So you're playing a series of outdoor shows across the UK in 2027. That DOES impress us much.

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Shania Twain has announced a series of major UK and Ireland summer shows for June 2027.

The country pop legend will headline a number of outdoor concerts in June, including a headline set at the State Fayre festival in Chelmsford.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, November 6 at 9am.

The full Shania Twain UK and Ireland 2027 tour dates are as follows:

  • June 16 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
  • June 17 - Glasgow, Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park
  • June 19 - Chelmsford, State Fayre
  • June 22 - Cardiff, Blackweir Fields
  • June 24 - Exeter, Live at Powderham
  • June 26 - Dublin, Marlay Park
  • June 27 - Belfast, Belsonic
  • June 29 - Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace Festival

Inside Shania Twain’s greatest music videos: The singer reflects on her biggest hits

It's been a hectic time for Shania in recent years, with this tour capping off an especially busy period ahead of next years' 30th anniversary of her world-conquering breakthrough Come On Over.

It comes on the heels of the July 2026 release of Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go, the deluxe edition of her seventh studio album.

A mashup of genres, the album features a host of special guests, including Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr., and Toto's David Paich.

Shania Twain on the rise of women in country music and reflections on Little Miss Twain

There was also the audiobook release of her 2011 memoir From This Moment On, with narration from Shania herself.

Shania has played a number of high profile UK shows in recent years.

There have been headline tours, a festival-stealing appearance at the Legend's Slot in Glastonbury in 2024 and a stunning show at London's Hyde Park.

And this summer just gone, she also supported pop megastar Harry Styles for a half dozen shows at Wembley Stadium.

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