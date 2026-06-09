Watch Shania Twain perfom 'That Don't Impress Me Much' in tiny London pub

Shania Twain stunned London pub go-ers on Saturday night (June 6) when she chose to perform in one of the city's smallest venues. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The country-pop star played a surprise 200-capacity show in Dalston.

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Shania Twain stunned London pub go-ers on Saturday night (June 6) when she chose to perform in one of the city's smallest venues.

The Canadian superstar, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains the best-selling country-pop artist of all time, stunned fans with an intimate performance at The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston.

The east London pub, which holds around 200 people, provided a striking contrast to the venues Shania has become accustomed to playing throughout her career.

Her last London appearance came as a headliner at BST Hyde Park in 2024, while her next is set to be considerably larger still: a 12-date run supporting Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium, where she will perform in front of 90,000 people each night.

The east London pub, which holds around 200 people, provided a striking contrast to the venues Shania Twain has become accustomed to playing throughout her career. Picture: Getty

Yet for one evening, Shania Twain swapped stadium lights for sticky floors and packed bar-room crowds.

The 60-year-old singer explained that the show was part of a return to the musical influences and experiences that shaped her early years.

Before global fame arrived, Shania was performing in bars and clubs from a remarkably young age, and those memories have inspired her upcoming seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain.

As fans squeezed into the venue wearing cowboy boots and rain-soaked stetsons, Shania opened the evening with her latest single, 'Dirty Rosie', and continued to play some of her most famous hits, including the iconic 'That Don't Impress Me Much.'

Shania Twain performs "That Don’t Impress Me Much'" at The Shacklewell Arms in London, 6 June 2026

Throughout the show, Twain frequently reflected on her early career. "Reliving some of my youth," as she described it, became a recurring theme of the evening.

Sitting on a stool with an acoustic guitar, she spoke about performing for difficult crowds more than five decades ago before launching into 'Come On Over', the title track from her 1997 album that went on to sell 40 million copies worldwide.

The singer painted vivid pictures of her childhood, recalling how she spent her formative years playing venues remarkably similar to the one she stood in that night.

The Canadian superstar, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains the best-selling country-pop artist of all time, stunned fans with an intimate performance at The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston. Picture: Getty

"I was singing in bars exactly like this," she told the crowd, a statement that feels almost unbelievable given she was still a child at the time.

During the show, Shania reflected on her early years as a performer, revealing that she had built a repertoire of around 100 cover songs by the age of 10.

Introducing her version of 'The Gambler', she spoke about the influence of country music star Kenny Rogers, describing him as "one of my gods".

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The set mixed material from her forthcoming album Little Miss Twain with some of her biggest hits.

'You're Still the One' prompted fans to reach for their phones, while 'That Don't Impress Me Much' sparked a venue-wide singalong.

The star closed the show with 'Cotton Eye Joe', bringing the intimate east London performance to an energetic finish.

The surprise appearance at The Shacklewell Arms came just days before Twain is due to begin a 12-date run supporting Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium from June 12 onwards.

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