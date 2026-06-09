Watch Shania Twain perfom 'That Don't Impress Me Much' in tiny London pub

9 June 2026, 12:56

Shania Twain stunned London pub go-ers on Saturday night (June 6) when she chose to perform in one of the city's smallest venues.
Shania Twain stunned London pub go-ers on Saturday night (June 6) when she chose to perform in one of the city's smallest venues. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The country-pop star played a surprise 200-capacity show in Dalston.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shania Twain stunned London pub go-ers on Saturday night (June 6) when she chose to perform in one of the city's smallest venues.

The Canadian superstar, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains the best-selling country-pop artist of all time, stunned fans with an intimate performance at The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston.

The east London pub, which holds around 200 people, provided a striking contrast to the venues Shania has become accustomed to playing throughout her career.

Her last London appearance came as a headliner at BST Hyde Park in 2024, while her next is set to be considerably larger still: a 12-date run supporting Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium, where she will perform in front of 90,000 people each night.

The east London pub, which holds around 200 people, provided a striking contrast to the venues Shania Twain has become accustomed to playing throughout her career.
The east London pub, which holds around 200 people, provided a striking contrast to the venues Shania Twain has become accustomed to playing throughout her career. Picture: Getty

Yet for one evening, Shania Twain swapped stadium lights for sticky floors and packed bar-room crowds.

The 60-year-old singer explained that the show was part of a return to the musical influences and experiences that shaped her early years.

Before global fame arrived, Shania was performing in bars and clubs from a remarkably young age, and those memories have inspired her upcoming seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain.

As fans squeezed into the venue wearing cowboy boots and rain-soaked stetsons, Shania opened the evening with her latest single, 'Dirty Rosie', and continued to play some of her most famous hits, including the iconic 'That Don't Impress Me Much.'

Shania Twain performs "That Don’t Impress Me Much'" at The Shacklewell Arms in London, 6 June 2026

Throughout the show, Twain frequently reflected on her early career. "Reliving some of my youth," as she described it, became a recurring theme of the evening.

Sitting on a stool with an acoustic guitar, she spoke about performing for difficult crowds more than five decades ago before launching into 'Come On Over', the title track from her 1997 album that went on to sell 40 million copies worldwide.

The singer painted vivid pictures of her childhood, recalling how she spent her formative years playing venues remarkably similar to the one she stood in that night.

The Canadian superstar, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains the best-selling country-pop artist of all time, stunned fans with an intimate performance at The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston.
The Canadian superstar, who has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and remains the best-selling country-pop artist of all time, stunned fans with an intimate performance at The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston. Picture: Getty

"I was singing in bars exactly like this," she told the crowd, a statement that feels almost unbelievable given she was still a child at the time.

During the show, Shania reflected on her early years as a performer, revealing that she had built a repertoire of around 100 cover songs by the age of 10.

Introducing her version of 'The Gambler', she spoke about the influence of country music star Kenny Rogers, describing him as "one of my gods".

Shania Twain interview: Come On Over, Brad Pitt and country music classics

The set mixed material from her forthcoming album Little Miss Twain with some of her biggest hits.

'You're Still the One' prompted fans to reach for their phones, while 'That Don't Impress Me Much' sparked a venue-wide singalong.

The star closed the show with 'Cotton Eye Joe', bringing the intimate east London performance to an energetic finish.

The surprise appearance at The Shacklewell Arms came just days before Twain is due to begin a 12-date run supporting Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium from June 12 onwards.

Read more:

More from Shania Twain

See more More from Shania Twain

Shania Twain is a Canadian country singer who has won 5 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain facts: Country singer's age, husband, children and real name revealed

Music

Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Shania Twain and Harry Styles

Shania Twain to support Harry Styles for six massive Wembley Stadium shows

Watch Shania serenading her family below

Watch a young Shania Twain serenade her family at Christmas in rare home video

Shania Twain has confirmed that a musical featuring her greatest hits is in the works.

A brand new musical featuring Shania Twain’s songs is in production

Shania Twain surprised her fans in Las Vegas after bringing out iconic vocal group Boyz II Men for a stirring duet.

Watch Shania Twain bring out Boyz II Men for surprise duet in Las Vegas

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Fans who missed Michael in cinemas can finally watch the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic at home, with the film making its streaming debut this week

How to stream 'Michael' at home after blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic's cinema success

Michael Jackson

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow delighted fans by performing together for the first time in almost a decade

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow reunite for first time in ten years to sing 'Relight My Fire'

Robbie Williams

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

When security refused to let George Michael into his own concert: "That is not George Michael!"

George Michael

Bonnie Tyler's best songs

Bonnie Tyler's greatest music videos: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer breaks down her biggest hits

Music

Peabo Bryson has died aged 75.

Peabo Bryson, R&B singer behind iconic Disney songs, dies aged 75

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper