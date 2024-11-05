Art Garfunkel reveals tearful reunion with Paul Simon

By Mayer Nissim

Could a live reunion ever happen?

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel haven't performed together for nearly 15 years now.

While both have enjoyed massive success as solo artists, they broke through in the 1960s as one of the most important duos in pop history.

In the years since they last played together, several harsh words have been exchanged between the pair, but it seems as though they have finally had a reconciliation.

"I met with Paul Simon for the first time in years just recently," Art told The Sun.

"We had a lunch together. It was very, very warm and wonderful."

He added: "There were tears. I was crying at a certain point because I felt that I had hurt him.

"But there were hugs. I’m cherishing this two-week-old memory of having lunch with Paul Simon."

Garfunkel continued: "I like to think I'm a man who has a lot of love. There are no relationships of mine that don't have love at the bottom. I love everyone.

"I can't imagine holding a position of dislike and clinging to it. It's all meant to be resolved so we can die easy."

Simon & Garfunkel played together on and off from the mid-1950s through to 2010, though spent several years apart in that time with occasional fallings out over their respective solo ambitions, Art's movie career and interpersonal disputes.

Paul Simon retired from touring in 2018, while Art Garfunkel effectively quit touring too in 2023.