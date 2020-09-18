Muse singer Matt Bellamy releases fantastic cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' - listen

Matt Bellamy has covered Simon & Garfunkel. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Matt Bellamy has unveiled a stunning cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic, which he says is a "timely song for a tough year".

The Muse frontman's version on the track sees him replace the original song's piano backing with an acoustic guitar.

“One of my favourite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year,” Bellamy said. “We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!”

Listen to it below:

Bellamy’s Simon & Garfunkel cover comes after the recent release of his new solo song ‘Tomorrow’s World’, which was inspired by his life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future,” he said,

“The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called Tomorrow’s World, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now.

“It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”