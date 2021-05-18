Simply Red release new David Bowie-style single and announce 2022 tour

Simply Red's new single. Picture: BMG/Getty

By Tom Eames

Simply Red have unveiled their brand new single, as well as confirmed dates for their rescheduled tour.

Simply Red are back with brand new song, titled ‘Earth In A Lonely Space’. The song sees singer Mick Hucknall showcase his fantastic vocals, echoing the style of David Bowie in the process.

The track is the first new music since the band’s 2019 album Blue Eyed Soul.

Written by Mick, the song's video was directed and animated by the company Cine1080, which takese fans on a lonely journey through space.

“The earth itself is in a lonely place,” Mick said of the track. “It’s the job of any artist to try and capture the moment and right now, a lot of people are isolated and alone.”

Listen to the song below:

Meanwhile, Simply Red have confirmed the dates for their 2022 UK tour. The full dates are as follows:

February 22

Wednesday 2: DUBLIN, 3Arena

Friday 4: HULL, Bonus Arena

Saturday 5: HULL, Bonus Arena

Sunday 6: MANCHESTER, AO Arena

Tuesday 8: NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 9: LEEDS, first direct Arena

Friday 11: GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Saturday 12: LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 13: BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Tuesday 15: BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth Int'nl Centre

Wednesday 16: BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth Int'nl Centre

Thursday 17: NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 19: LONDON, O2 Arena

Sunday 20: LONDON, O2 Arena

Tuesday 22: BRIGHTON, Centre

Wednesday 23: BRIGHTON, Centre

Thursday 24: CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tickets for the tour are on sale here.