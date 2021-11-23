Simply Red announce new outdoor UK tour dates for summer 2022

By Mayer Nissim

Mick Hucknall and co are heading back out on the road next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Simply Red have announced 14 new UK shows for summer 2022.

Following the release of single 'Earth In A Lonely Space' in May, Mick Hucknall's band had confirmed a UK arena tour for February 2022, before adding these new outdoor concerts.

Tickets for most of the newly-announced shows go on sale this Friday, November 26.

Simply Red - Summer 2022 UK tour. Picture: Simply Red

Full details of the summer shows are as follows:

11 June 2022 Peterborough, Embankment

15 June 2022 Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace

17 June 2022 Kent, Hop Farm

25 June 2022 Norwich, Earlham Park

1 July 2022 Lincolnshire, Showground

10 July 2022 Plymouth, Central Park

22 July 2022 Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

23 July 2022 Dundee, Slessor Gardens

28 July 2022 Bedford Park

4 Aug 2022 Esher, Sandown Park

6 Aug 2022 Colchester, Castle Park

7 Aug 2022 Hatfield Park

9 Aug 2022 Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens

13 Aug 2022 Darlington Arena

28 Aug 2022 Taunton Vivary Park

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert. Picture: Alamy

Lisa Stansfield has been booked as a special guest for the concerts at Peterborough Embankment, Hop Farm, Lincolnshire Showground, Bedford Park and Hatfield Park.

Guests at the other shows are still to be confirmed.

Simply Red's last album was 2019's Blue Eyed Soul, their second since their 2015 reunion.