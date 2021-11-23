Simply Red announce new outdoor UK tour dates for summer 2022

23 November 2021, 10:09

By Mayer Nissim

Mick Hucknall and co are heading back out on the road next year.

Simply Red have announced 14 new UK shows for summer 2022.

Following the release of single 'Earth In A Lonely Space' in May, Mick Hucknall's band had confirmed a UK arena tour for February 2022, before adding these new outdoor concerts.

Tickets for most of the newly-announced shows go on sale this Friday, November 26.

Simply Red - Summer 2022 UK tour
Simply Red - Summer 2022 UK tour. Picture: Simply Red

Read more: The 10 best Simply Red songs, ranked

Full details of the summer shows are as follows:

  • 11 June 2022 Peterborough, Embankment
  • 15 June 2022 Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace
  • 17 June 2022 Kent, Hop Farm
  • 25 June 2022 Norwich, Earlham Park
  • 1 July 2022 Lincolnshire, Showground
  • 10 July 2022 Plymouth, Central Park
  • 22 July 2022 Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
  • 23 July 2022 Dundee, Slessor Gardens
  • 28 July 2022 Bedford Park
  • 4 Aug 2022 Esher, Sandown Park
  • 6 Aug 2022 Colchester, Castle Park
  • 7 Aug 2022 Hatfield Park
  • 9 Aug 2022 Edinburgh, Princes Street Gardens
  • 13 Aug 2022 Darlington Arena
  • 28 Aug 2022 Taunton Vivary Park
Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert
Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert. Picture: Alamy

QUIZ: How well do you know Simply Red song lyrics?

Lisa Stansfield has been booked as a special guest for the concerts at Peterborough Embankment, Hop Farm, Lincolnshire Showground, Bedford Park and Hatfield Park.

Guests at the other shows are still to be confirmed.

Simply Red's last album was 2019's Blue Eyed Soul, their second since their 2015 reunion.

