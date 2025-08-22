Spandau Ballet release 46-year-old long-lost track – listen here

Spandau Ballet have just dropped a track which was recorded 46 years ago. Picture: Graham Smith/Spandau Ballet

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Gold’ artists have dropped ‘Eyes’ 46 years on from when they first performed it.

Spandau Ballet have finally released their long-lost track ‘Eyes’, over 40 years on from when it hit the cutting room floor.

First performed by the band in December 1979 at London’s iconic Blitz Club, the song comes from the group’s early years when they were still known as Gentry.

Speaking about the song, Gary Kemp – who penned the track – called ‘Eyes’ a “kind of gothic post-punk" track which suited “what was going on at the time with Joy Division, Siouxsie and Magazine.”

Listen to 'Eyes' below:

Spandau Ballet - Eyes (Gentry Demo) - Official Visualiser

Spandau Ballet recording 'Eyes' at Halligan's in 1979. Picture: Graham Smith/Spandau Ballet

But while ‘Eyes’ was one of the songs which helped gain a young Gary, Tony Hadley, Martin Kemp, Steve Norman and John Keeble popularity on the turn of the decade, ‘Eyes’ was not included on their debut album Journeys to Glory in 1981.

“Producer Richard Burgess didn’t think 'Eyes' was right for the album. I like it but it went by the wayside,” Gary shared.

It had seemed as if it was a track lost to time, but today (August 22) the band released 'Eyes' to give fans a teaser of the wealth of new material which will feature on their upcoming nine-disc celebration of their early years.

Everything Is Now – Vol 1: 1978-1982 will be released on September 12, 2025.

The definitive early years look at Spandau Ballet will feature re-releases of the band’s first two albums, plus plenty more previously unreleased material such as 1979’s ‘Eyes’.

The song’s release also coincides with the build-up to the opening of a new exhibition at London’s Design Museum on the Blitz Club.

Blitz: The Club That Shaped The 80s, will open on September 20.

The exhibition will explore the influence of the former Soho nightclub, which is credited with bringing together and popularizing stars like Spandau Ballet who would be credited with launching the New Romantic movement.