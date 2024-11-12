Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp announces new solo album: Hear the first single now

Gary Kemp touring with ex-Pink Floyd man Nick Mason. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Gary Kemp reveals which fellow musician helped him out of a spell of writer's block.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Kemp is best known as the lead guitarist and main songwriter in Spandau Ballet, but when the band haven't been together, he's also forged a solo career.

Following his 1995 debut Little Bruises and 2021's Insolo, Kemp has now announced his third studio album This Destination.

The album is released on January 31, 2025, via East West Records and is available for pre-order now.

It is trailed by the single 'Put Your Head Up', which you can stream now.

"The song is essentially a conversation I was having with myself, trying to encourage positivity in the face of life's usual buffeting headwinds," Kemp said of the track.

Gary Kemp - Put Your Head Up (Official Video)

Kemp also revealed he suffered from writer's block during the making of the album which was alleviated with the help of another high-profile musician.

"It was Richard Hawley," he said. "We chatted for a while and I told him I’d been going round in circles trying to write something that day.

"He said, 'Okay, here's what you do. Go over to the piano and sit down... put your hands out over the keys. I'm going to go now, and you're going to write a f**king brilliant song."

Gary Kemp in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Kemp added of the album's title track: "It's about my relationship with music. Whatever I'm going through, whatever conflict arises, the process of making music is my resolution. That's my destination."

The album features input from a number of collaborators, with string arranged by ex-Durutti Column man John Metcalfe, bass from Pink Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt, and keyboards from Toby Chapman.

Chapman also co-produced the album, which will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally, with Kemp at Reformation and RAK studios in London.

True (Live)

The full tracklisting of This Destination is as follows:

Borrowed Town This Destination Put Your Head Up Take the Wheel Dancing in Bed Windswept Street (1978) Johnny’s Coming Home At the Chateau Work Giving it Up I Know Where I’m Going

Bonus Tracks: