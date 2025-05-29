Tony Hadley becomes a grandad for first time: 'Family are over the moon!'

Tony Hadley becomes a grandad for first time: "Family are over the moon!". Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Sian Hamer

Spandau Ballet legend Tony Hadley has announced the arrival of his first grandchild.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tony Hadley is now a grandad!

The 'Gold' singer took to social media to announce the arrival of baby Freddie, son of his daughter Toni.

"We’re so happy and proud to welcome little Freddie to the world!" Tony wrote on social media.

"He’s so gorgeous! Toni and Andy and all the family are over the moon! Love, Papa Tone."

Tony revealed his daughter was expecting her first child in his Woman's Weekly magazine column, writing: "I'm excited to say that I'm about to become a grandad!"

He continued: "Toni's 39, my eldest son Tom is 41 and Mackenzie is 34. I don't feel old enough to have children that age because I still act like a kid sometimes!

"That's great about the new baby - I can continue being childlike! I'll be that cheeky grandad who's always up to no good!"

Tony Hadley full interview: Spandau Ballet, Blitz Club and touring with Boy George

In his column, Tony reminisced about his own childhood, recollecting the "crazy things" he got up to.

"As a kid growing up in the 60s in Islington, North London, I played on bomb sites that were still kicking around from World War Two, and did crazy things like riding no hands on my bike at goodness knows how many miles an hour. I was twice knocked unconscious after falling off!

"I've promised myself that I'll take a deep breath and push my grandson in the same way I did with my children because you have to cut through barriers in life, and it's important to give kids the latitude to go out and explore."