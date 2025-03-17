Stevie Wonder at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park: When is it? How to get tickets? And more

17 March 2025

Stevie Wonder singing and a poster for Stevie Wonder at BST this summer
Stevie Wonder is coming to perform an exclusive summer show in the UK. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

Stevie Wonder is coming to the UK this summer!

Stevie Wonder is coming to London to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2025.

The ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ singer will be visiting the UK capital for a special summer performance of his Love, Light & Song tour on Saturday, July 12.

Tickets for American Express presents BST Hyde Park – Stevie Wonder will be on sale from 10am on Friday, March 21.

For tickets and more details, visit: bst-hydepark.com/events/stevie-wonder-sat-12-july

Stevie Wonder performing in 2023.
Stevie Wonder performing in 2023. Picture: Getty

A full-line up for Stevie Wonder’s UK concert will be announced closer to the show’s date.

Stevie's July 2025 UK shows will be the American-Ghanaian first in the UK since he headlined BST back in 2019.

Stevie also performed at the concert series in 2016, and visited the UK to perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.

Other artists announced for BST Hyde Park shows 2025 include Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Noah Kahan and Sabrina Carpenter.

This year’s currently announced acts are:

  • Friday, June 27 – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saturday, June 28 – Zach Bryan
  • Sunday, June 29 – Zach Bryan
  • Friday, July 4 – Noah Kahan
  • Saturday, July 5 – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Sunday, July 6 – Sabrina Carpenter
  • Friday, July 11 – Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
  • Saturday, July 12 – Stevie Wonder
  • Sunday, July 13 – Jeff Lynne’s Elo

For all show details, visit: bst-hydepark.com

