How many children does Stevie Wonder have, and who are they?

He's one of the most talented musicians the world has ever witnessed.

Not to mention timeless too - Stevie Wonder has remained a beloved beacon of pop, soul, Motown and more since bursting onto the music scene as a mere teenager.

Across seven decades, the star has altered music history and what it means for someone to achieve greatness against the odds.

His incredible body of work is not the only legacy Stevie has left, however – the singer has created a beautiful brood of children, too.

Stevie nearly has as many children as he does number-one hits in the US (ten), with nine children which he shares with four different women.

So, who are Stevie Wonder's sons and daughters? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know:

Aisha Zakia Morris: Born 7th April 1975 Aisha Morris in 2016. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images). Picture: Getty Aisha Zakia Morris is Stevie Wonder's eldest child, who he shares with his ex-partner Yolanda Simmons. Born on 7th April 1975, Aisha became known to every one of Stevie's fans as she provided him with the inspiration to write his classic hit 'Isn't She Lovely'. "I remember writing 'Isn't She Lovely?' - I can almost cry right now thinking about it," Wonder told O Magazine of the track. "The sound of my daughter Aisha splashing in the bathtub created a picture. That was emotion stuck in a moment, and that can never, ever be taken away." A singer in her own right, Aisha joined her dad for the duet 'How Will I Know' which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2006, and also appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2018. In 2000, she gave Stevie his grandson Miles. "My daughter has a little boy. He calls me Pop Pop because I refuse to be called Granddad," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2004.

Keita Sawandi Morris: Born 17th April 1977 Stevie Wonder with his eldest son Keita in 2018. (Credit: Sheri Determan/WENN.com). Picture: Alamy Keita Sawandi Morris is Stevie's eldest son, who he shares with his ex-partner Simmons. Growing up with his mum and older sister Aisha in New Jersey, Keita later relocated to New York City where he founded record label Stay Gold. Nowadays, the artist, producer, and songwriter goes by the moniker DJ Jersey Wonder according to his Instagram. In 2006, Stevie became a grandad for the second time after Keita welcomed his own eldest son Asmar, and later a daughter named Lula.

Mumtaz Ekow Morris: Born 13th October 1983 Mumtaz Ekow Morris in 2011. Picture: Getty Mumtaz Ekow Morris is Stevie's first child with vocalist Melody McCully, who sang alongside Stevie for years. Growing up in Southern California, Mumtaz had no initial inclination towards making music, though switched allegiances from sport to music at the age of seventeen. "I stopped playing [football] and started doing music," he said in 2010. "The notes started sounding like they actually made sense, people stopped saying, 'Turn that down,' and I thought, 'Maybe I can do this'." From 2009 onwards he began performing publicly, even joining his dad a year later at the Hollywood Bowl for a rendition of 'Ribbon in the Sky', releasing a single with Snoop Dogg that same year. After tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart Candice, Mumtaz has welcomed five children: daughters Berklee Michelle, Bella Marie, and London, as well as sons MJ and Liam.

Sophia Morris: Born 1st July 1985 Sophia Morris in 2017. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images). Picture: Getty Stevie and McCully's eldest daughter Sophia was born in July 1985, yet like her famous elder siblings, she has also lived life away from the spotlight. Working as a producer and coordinator in recent years for UNESCO and Global Citizen, Sophia has designed a line of jewellery for Boodaddy Diamonds. In 2022, she dedicated a birthday post on Instagram to her dad Stevie who she called her "best friend". "Daddy, to me, you are the truest embodiment of the Word of God and the transformative power of love," she wrote. "You've inspired me to use my gifts to support and empower those whom deserve an equitable chance. I am so grateful for the strength, wisdom, faith, and confidence you have instilled in me throughout my life."

Kwame Morris: Born 6th August 1988 Kwame Morris in 2015. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images). Picture: Getty Wonder shares his third-born son Kwame with McCully, who was born in Sydney, Australia, and lived there till the age of twelve. After relocating to Los Angeles as he embarked on his teens, Kwame studied sociology, media, and art, before becoming a model and gracing the pages of Vogue Italia. In 2023, Kwame welcomed his first son, Kenzo, with his partner Akira Egawa.

Kailand Morris: Born 1st September 2001 Kailand Morris in 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images). Picture: Getty Kailand Morris is Stevie Wonder's first child with his second wife, stylist and fashion designer Kai Millard. Growing up in Calabasas, California, Kailand's parents split before he celebrated his tenth birthday, yet their careers and passions influenced his life immeasurably by that point. "I think one of the most influential things my dad ever said to me was all of your dreams, goals and ambitions are there in the world waiting for you, it's more or less just you walking into them," Kailand told Rolling Stone. "I am really trying to be the youngest Black billionaire." Despite joining his father on tour and often playing drums alongside him, Kailand has pursued a career in fashion, founding his own fashion line House of KOM, and even working as a model.

Mandla Morris: 13th May 2005 Mandla Morris in 2019. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images). Picture: Getty Stevie welcomed Mandla Morris on his 55th birthday - becoming a father for the seventh time must've been the greatest birthday gift he could've asked for. As a youngster, Mandla thrust himself into the spotlight, appearing on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors in 2018, even encouraging his father to make a cameo appearance on the show when he sang 'Isn't She Lovely' as Mandla danced with his partner. "Thank you so much, Dad, for coming out and performing with me. I really appreciate it," Mandla said to Stevie, who jokingly responded: "It looked good to me!" With several acting credits to his name - including A Star Is Born - Mandla has contributed vocals to some of his father's songs.

Zaiah Morris: Birthday unknown Stevie Wonder's eighth child Zaiah Morris is the first child he shares with his third wife Tomeeka Robyn Bracy. Zaiah's exact age and birthday is unknown as Stevie has kept her life very private, which is understandable given she's a minor. We know she's the couple's eldest child together, however, as Zaiah was born before their second daughter Nyah.