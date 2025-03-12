Watch Stevie Wonder sing moving goodbye tribute to Roberta Flack

Stevie Wonder performed a moving tribute to Roberta Flack this week. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ singer was one of several stars who performed at the Grammy winner’s public memorial service.

Stevie Wonder sang a moving goodbye to jazz, soul and R&B icon Roberta Flack at her public memorial service this Monday (March 10).

The American-Ghanaian singer-songwriter performed two songs for Roberta: first ‘If It’s Magic’, and second the song he wrote for the ‘Killing Me Softly’ singer called ‘I Can See the Sun in Late December’.

“The great thing about not having the ability to see with your eyes is the great opportunity of being able to even better see with your heart,” Stevie reflected during his tribute performance.

“And so I knew how beautiful Roberta was, not seeing her visually but being able to see and feel her heart.”

Watch Stevie's performance in the video below:

​ ⁨@steviewonder Sings Goodbye To Roberta Flack

The 74-year-old closed his performance by saying: “I love you, Roberta. And I will see you.”

Roberta Flack passed away on Monday, February 24, surrounded by her family.

The singer, known for her hits including ‘Feel Like Makin' Love’ and ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’, had been suffering from ALS for several years prior to her death.

Roberta Flack's public memorial service was very well attended. Picture: Alamy

Roberta Flack - Killing Me Softly With His Song (Official Video)

Roberta began her musical career singing and accompanying gospel singers at her home church in Arlington, Virginia, making Monday’s service a poignant place for all to say goodbye to her while celebrating her life.

As well as members of the public being able to attend the ceremony in person, the service of remembrance was also live-streamed online for all who wanted to join in paying tribute to the star from further afar.

Among those paying tribute to Roberta at the ceremony in person or via video messages were stars including Dionne Warwick, Alicia Keys and hip-hop's Lauryn Hill, who covered ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ during the ceremony.

For her second song, the Fugees’ Wyclef Jean and Stevie joined her in her performance.

Watch the full livestream of Roberta Flack's memorial service below: